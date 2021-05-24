newsbreak-logo
Julio Urías does it all as Dodgers sweep in San Francisco

Dodger Insider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeither the final line nor the final score fully depicted the dominance of Julio Urías’ Sunday afternoon outing at Oracle Park, which helped the Dodgers sweep a Giants team that entered the series atop the division standings. Urías had a perfect game going until one out in the sixth inning,...

MLBpitcherlist.com

Soler Did He Go?

I have this specific set of outfielders in my head that I was targeting in each draft this offseason. My success rate varied, but these guys all had similar repertoires—barrel rates in the teens but K rates nearing 30%. These players all smoke the ball but are quintessential 21st-century baseball—high risk, high reward, basically. Swing hard and hope you make contact because the ball will go far. These outfielders are Franmil Reyes, Teoscar Hernandez, and Jorge Soler, who have all had differing levels of success this season. Franmil is proving me right while the other two are laughing at me. Again, high risk, high reward. But this isn’t about Franmil or Teoscar. It’s about the player that came out of nowhere in 2019 to hit nearly 50 homers—the player that hit 25 home runs in 71 games with a 173 wRC+ in the second half of 2019.
MLBFrankfort Times

Lux's 3-run homer in 8th rallies Dodgers past Mariners 6-4

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gavin Lux hit a dramatic three-run homer in the eighth inning, and the struggling Los Angeles Dodgers rallied late for a 6-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. Lux pounded his chest and gestured to his dugout while his first homer of the season...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Gavin Lux: Blasts game-winning homer

Lux went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Mariners. Lux singled and scored in the seventh inning, but his big hit came in the following frame. With two outs in the eighth and Los Angeles down a run, the third-year second baseman took Rafael Montero deep to plate three runs and vault his team toward a come-from-behind win. The blast was among the biggest hits of Lux's young career considering the context and the fact that a struggling Dodgers club was in danger of falling to .500 on the season. It also helped build upon a recent strong stretch at the plate for Lux, who is hitting .323 (10-for-31) with five RBI over his past eight games.
MLBMLB

Lux's moonshot gives LA much-needed win

LOS ANGELES -- Over the last three weeks, the Dodgers haven’t been able to get the big hit that pushes them over the top. They certainly got it on Tuesday. With the Dodgers trailing by one with two outs in the eighth, Gavin Lux crushed a three-run homer off right-hander Rafael Montero to send the Dodgers to a 6-4 win over the Mariners at Dodger Stadium.
MLBchatsports.com

How High Is Gavin Lux’s Ceiling?

No doubt, the 413-foot bomb that Gavin Lux launched in the eighth inning of Tuesday night’s victory was one of the most clutch moments the team has seen in weeks. While there have been a few other bright spots here and there offensively, the Dodgers just might find a way to put together a string of success should more of these huge plays occur in critical moments.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: Has Gavin Lux Finally Fixed His Swing?

Former Dodgers number one prospect Gavin Lux is finally heating up. After a bumpy April, Lux has enjoyed a productive first two weeks of May (.316/.350/.421). His three-run go-ahead home run on Tuesday night against the Mariners in the bottom of the eighth inning was the exclamation point. Manager Dave...
MLBSFGate

Seattle-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Mariners first. J.P. Crawford grounds out to third base, Justin Turner to Max Muncy. Mitch Haniger homers to center field. Kyle Lewis strikes out swinging. Kyle Seager strikes out on a foul tip. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 1, Dodgers 0. Mariners fourth. Mitch Haniger...
NFLthefocus.news

Does Gavin Lux have a girlfriend? LA Dodgers baseman's personal life explored

Does Gavin Lux have a girlfriend? Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux walk-up song and personal life explored. Gavin Lux played baseball for Indian Trail High School and Academy in Kenosha, Wisconsin, before being selected in the first round of the 2016 MLB draft by the Dodgers. His uncle,...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Gavin Lux, Dodgers rally twice to beat Mariners

Gavin Lux hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 6-4 victory Tuesday over the visiting Seattle Mariners in the opener of a two-game interleague series. Lux's first home run of the season and sixth of his career came on a...
MLBMLB

The Lux life: Phenom gives Dodgers a jolt

LOS ANGELES -- Over the last three weeks, the Dodgers haven’t been able to get the big hit that pushes them over the top. They certainly got it on Tuesday. With the Dodgers trailing by one with two outs in the eighth, Gavin Lux crushed a three-run homer off right-hander Rafael Montero to send the Dodgers to a 6-4 win over the Mariners at Dodger Stadium.
MLBbaseballessential.com

Locked On Dodgers: Gavin Lux Delivers Big Hit and Big Energy vs. Mariners

The Dodgers won in come-from-behind fashion on Tuesday after Gavin Lux picked the right time to hit his first home run of the season. Jeff and Vince talk about many angles from the game starting with Lux, the bullpen use, the offense and how the game felt like the teams from recent years.
MLBLookout Landing

Regressed Bullpen Regresses Further, Mariners Drop Heartbreaker to Dodgers

FOX Crew: “Justin, there was a point this season where many felt that your team was collapsing, that you didn’t have what it took to be repeat champions. Obviously, they were wrong, but what was the turning point for you guys?”. Turner: “You know, it was tough, watching our record...
MLBarcamax.com

Gavin Lux blasts away his recent struggles in Dodgers' comeback over Mariners

Dave Roberts indicated in early March that Gavin Lux would be his starting second baseman this season, the Dodgers’ manager saying he could see the Baseball America 2019 minor league player of the year “getting a good runway, playing regularly.”. But with Lux entering Tuesday night’s game against Seattle with...
MLBbaseballessential.com

Locked On Dodgers: A Locker Room Chat About Gavin Lux, Matt Beaty and More

Jeff and Vince hosted a Locker Room live chat and talked about Gavin Lux, Matt Beaty becoming a regular, everyday player, when can we expect Corey Knebel back and a lot more. Locked On Dodgers, the daily podcast about the Los Angeles Dodgers with hosts Jeff Snider and Vince Samperio, is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.
MLBDodger Insider

Gavin Lux’s first homer of the year powers Dodgers to comeback win

Gavin Lux knew the moment the ball exploded off his bat at 106.5 mph. He turned toward his dugout, pounded his chest and jubilantly screamed toward his teammates as his go-ahead home run sailed 413 feet toward right field and into the night sky at Dodger Stadium. The swing was...
MLBKenosha News.com

Lux cranks huge homer to lead Dodgers to comeback win over Mariners

Prior to Tuesday night, Indian Trail graduate Gavin Lux had yet to hit a regular-season home run at Dodger Stadium. He finally accomplished the feat, and, wow, was it cathartic. Lux blasted a dramatic two-out, three-run go-ahead homer Tuesday night as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Seattle...