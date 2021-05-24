Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: May 23

The Cubs have added to their pitching depth, signing former Rangers righty Adrian Sampson to a minor league deal. He’s already joined the Iowa Cubs. Sampson, 29, was a Pirates 5th rounder back in 2012, and was traded to the Mariners in 2015 for JA Happ (remember how good he was that year for the Pirates?). Unfortunately he tore the flexor tendon in his arm a year later, and it took him another year to get back to pitching a full season at Triple-A for the Rangers, who’d claimed him off of waivers for the rehab process. So then, at 27, he finally got a chance to stick in the big leagues, lasting all year with the Rangers in 2019 in a swing role, but getting crushed in the process.