Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: May 23

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. C Brian O’Keefe and DH Jake Scheiner each homered and combined to drive in 3 runs as Arkansas defeated Springfield 4–2 on Wednesday night. O’Keefe (2x4, R, HR, 2 RBI) led the team with 2 hits, while Scheiner (1x4, R, HR, RBI), 1B Joe Rizzo (1x3, 2 R) and LF Stephen Wrenn (1x3, RBI) each collected 1 of the Travelers 5 hits. Starter Adam Hill (4.2,2,2,2,3,2,HR) made his season debut, allowing 2 runs on 2 hits while walking 3 and striking out 2 over 4.2 innings, but left with the score tied 2–2. RH Reid Morgan (1.1,3,0,0,0,1), RH Jack Anderson (1.0,1,0,0,1,1) and RH Darrin Gillies (2.0,1,0,0,0,2) combined to hold the Cardinals scoreless over 4.1 innings in relief to secure the win. Morgan picked up his 2nd win, while Gillies earned his first save.