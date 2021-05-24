newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: May 23

By Josh Timmers
Bleed Cubbie Blue
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI spent Sunday with my family and not watching the minors, so I missed Brennen Davis’s first home run of the year. The Iowa Cubs were caught in the downpour of the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals), 7-5. Alec Mills started this game on a rehab assignment and it didn’t go...

www.bleedcubbieblue.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Ryan
Person
Alec Mills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Tennessee Smokies#Royals#The League#The Iowa Cubs#The I Cubs#South Bend Cubs#The Dayton Dragons Lrb#Myrtle Beach Pelicans#Reds#Lynchburg Hillcats#Biloxi Shuckers#The Game#Triple A#Cleveland#Catcher Jose Lobat N#Hits#Home Run#Dh Taylor Gushue#Rehab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Alec Mills: Lands on injured list

Mills was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a strained lower back. The 29-year-old surrendered 11 runs (nine earned) over his past four outings, including three runs over 1.2 frames Saturday, and the back issue could help explain some of his struggles. Mills will be eligible to be activated May 26, though it's unclear how long he's expected to be sidelined.
MLBbleachernation.com

Cubs Roster Moves: Alec Mills to the IL, Tommy Nance Called Up

The Cubs are reinforcing the bullpen a bit today, calling up righty Tommy Nance as a fresh arm, replacing Alec Mills, who threw 1.2 ugly innings yesterday. Mills is going on the Injured List with a lower-back strain. If you’re a hardcore prospecting/minor league person, you probably remember Nance as...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs minor leagues: Get to know the Tennessee Smokies

Tonight is the big night that minor league baseball returns to the field after an absence of more than a year and a half. So I’ve been previewing the four returning Cubs minor league affiliates to get you prepared for the upcoming season. One thing I should have mentioned in...
MLBcubsinsider.com

Debating the Upside of Cubs’ Pitching Prospects vs. Hitting Prospects

After three years of declining performances and minimal minor-league reinforcements, Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer embarked on an entire organizational shakeup. October 17, 2019, became a milestone day for the franchise. Craig Breslow (pitching) and Justin Stone (hitting) were tasked with leading their respective departments in a new modernized player development infrastructure.
MLBQuad Cities Onlines

3 takeaways from the Chicago Cubs’ series win vs. the Detroit Tigers

The Chicago Cubs are in a 28-game stretch with only 10 home games. They need to find a way to win road series during this challenging part of their schedule, and their weekend series in Detroit helped them move past a tough series in Cleveland. Behind eight-plus innings from Kyle Hendricks, who carried a shutout into the ninth, the Cubs secured a series win with a 5-1 victory Sunday.
BaseballSouth Side Sox

White Sox Weekly Minor League Update: May 10-16

Blake Rutherford .438 BA, 2 XBH, 3 R, 5 RBI, 2 BB, 2 K. Luis Gonzalez .250 BA, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K (activated off the IL on Sunday) Gavin Sheets .435 BA, 4 XBH, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 2 BB, 3 K. Jake Burger...
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Jason Adam: Sent to minors

Adam was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Adam's latest stint on the big-league roster lasted a week. He made just a single relief appearance, striking out three while allowing two hits in a scoreless inning against the Pirates. Jake Arrieta (thumb) returned from the injured list in a corresponding move.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Brad Wieck: Sent to minors

Wieck was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Russell Dorsey of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Wieck's latest stay on the active roster lasted just three days. He struck out a batter in a scoreless inning in his lone appearance. Dan Winkler (triceps) returned from the injured list in a corresponding move.
MLBFrankfort Times

Chicago Cubs-Detroit Runs

Cubs third. Jason Heyward grounds out to shallow infield, Niko Goodrum to Miguel Cabrera. Willson Contreras singles to left field. Kris Bryant homers to right field. Willson Contreras scores. Anthony Rizzo flies out to deep left center field to JaCoby Jones. Javier Baez hit by pitch. David Bote reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Javier Baez out at second.
MLBphilliesnation.com

Watch: Odúbel Herrera robs Isan Díaz of a home run

Odúbel Herrera’s remarkable catch in the bottom of the sixth inning Wednesday saved three things: a home run, the Phillies’ 2-1 lead and one heck of a jinx from John Kruk. About one second after Kruk (accurately) mentioned the Marlins “don’t have a ton of power in this lineup,” Isan...
MLBWNDU

South Bend Cubs

South Bend Cubs win 2021 Season Opener over Quad Cities 7-4 In the eighth inning, Zinn hit a two-RBI double to give the Cubs the insurance they needed to pull off the win. South Bend Cubs ready for season opener and to relive 2019 Midwest League title run. Updated: 21...
MLBbleachernation.com

Cubs Sign Righty Adrian Sampson to a Minor League Deal

The Cubs have added to their pitching depth, signing former Rangers righty Adrian Sampson to a minor league deal. He’s already joined the Iowa Cubs. Sampson, 29, was a Pirates 5th rounder back in 2012, and was traded to the Mariners in 2015 for JA Happ (remember how good he was that year for the Pirates?). Unfortunately he tore the flexor tendon in his arm a year later, and it took him another year to get back to pitching a full season at Triple-A for the Rangers, who’d claimed him off of waivers for the rehab process. So then, at 27, he finally got a chance to stick in the big leagues, lasting all year with the Rangers in 2019 in a swing role, but getting crushed in the process.
MLBFrankfort Times

Washington-Chicago Cubs Runs

Nationals first. Trea Turner walks. Juan Soto grounds out to shortstop. Trea Turner out at second. Josh Bell homers to center field. Kyle Schwarber homers to left field. Starlin Castro singles to right field. Alex Avila strikes out swinging.
MLBPosted by
247Sports

Diamond Dawgs in the Minor Leagues Update: May 13

While the global pandemic just delayed the MLB season; the entire MILB year was cancelled in 2020 which meant many players weren’t able to play the game that they loved. It made its triumphant return last week though many Minor League organizations have had to shut down as the system gets tightened up a bit.
BaseballDodger Insider

Mariners Minor League Report — May 13

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. C Brian O’Keefe and DH Jake Scheiner each homered and combined to drive in 3 runs as Arkansas defeated Springfield 4–2 on Wednesday night. O’Keefe (2x4, R, HR, 2 RBI) led the team with 2 hits, while Scheiner (1x4, R, HR, RBI), 1B Joe Rizzo (1x3, 2 R) and LF Stephen Wrenn (1x3, RBI) each collected 1 of the Travelers 5 hits. Starter Adam Hill (4.2,2,2,2,3,2,HR) made his season debut, allowing 2 runs on 2 hits while walking 3 and striking out 2 over 4.2 innings, but left with the score tied 2–2. RH Reid Morgan (1.1,3,0,0,0,1), RH Jack Anderson (1.0,1,0,0,1,1) and RH Darrin Gillies (2.0,1,0,0,0,2) combined to hold the Cardinals scoreless over 4.1 innings in relief to secure the win. Morgan picked up his 2nd win, while Gillies earned his first save.
MLBchatsports.com

Braves Minor League Update

Spencer Strider made his highly anticipated pro debut Friday night, and it lived up to the billing and more. Strider, Atlanta’s fourth-round pick last year out of Clemson, fired three perfect innings with seven strikeouts in his first start for the org for Augusta at Myrtle Beach. He actually struck out eight, but the umpire badly missed a call on a strike three.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs path forward will be charted in May

The Chicago Cubs find themselves at a crossroads this season. They have several big names as impending free agents, but there has been little traction in regards to any extensions. In fact, there has not been any rumors of talks or progress at this point. But that may be by...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Future of Big Three hangs on results in May

We knew heading into the 2021 regular season that the Chicago Cubs were set to have three critical expiring contracts at the end of the year in Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, and Anthony Rizzo. I think most expected some kind of trade with Bryant to be hashed out during the winter, but alas, he is still here.