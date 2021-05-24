newsbreak-logo
‘Revenge travel’ brings spike in prices to travel industry

By KWCH Staff
KWCH.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport is now seeing the impact of revenge travel after COVID-19 forced many to push their vacations off until the summer. Destination cities are opening back up, and plane tickets, hotels and gas prices are spiking. “So now there is a...

#Gas Prices#Plane Tickets#Airlines#Consumer Prices#Airline Tickets#Airline Miles#Kwch#Revenge Travel#Summer Travel#Discounted Prices#Aaa Travel Agent#Travel Vouchers#Flights#Hotels#Cancelled Trips#Cities#Credit Card Points#Book#Money
Wichita, KSWichita Eagle

‘Professional eater’ set to visit 3 Wichita restaurants. Here’s what he’ll try to ingest.

Over the past 11 years, professional eater Randy Santel has attempted more than 1,000 food challenges in all 50 states and in 37 countries. He’s won most of them — over the weekend, he digested his 990th win — and he’s built a huge online audience of fans who love to watch videos of him scarfing down towering burgers, enormous pizzas, 4.5-pound steaks and all sorts of other meals big enough to feed a whole family. For a week.
Wichita, KSaustinnews.net

RedGuard Blast Test Video Now Available Online

RedGuard, the leading producer of blast-resistant buildings to the oil and gas industry, has made its most recent blast test video available on their website, along with other digital assets to assist those learning more about these safe structures. WICHITA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / RedGuard, the...
Kansas StatePosted by
Only In Kansas

The Smallest State Park In Kansas, Mushroom Rock State Park Is A Sight To Be Seen

If you love the great outdoors, remarkable scenery, and exciting outdoor adventures, Kansas is the place to be. The Sunflower State boasts 28 state parks that are each a dream location for nature lovers and photographers alike. Mushroom Rock State Park is the smallest state park in Kansas but it is also one of the […] The post The Smallest State Park In Kansas, Mushroom Rock State Park Is A Sight To Be Seen appeared first on Only In Your State.
Clearwater, KStsnews.com

Mobile vaccine stops set for Cheney, Clearwater

The Sedgwick County Health Department will have mobile vaccine sites at two local places next week.Walk-ins are welcome, and no appointment is needed.Vaccines will be available 3-7 p.m. Monday in Cheney at the Cheney Fire Department, 525 N. Main Street.Vaccines will be available 2-4 p.m. Wednesday in Clearwater at the Clearwater Senior Center, 921 E. Janet.The vaccines are available to any person at least 12 years old.Local pharmacies in Cheney, Clearwater and Conway Springs have been providing vaccines as well.The health department has reduced the hours of the community vaccine clinic at 223 S. Main in Wichita, the site of the old central library. Hours are now 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and until 4 p.m. Saturday. The Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone age 16 or older without an appointment. The Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine will be available by appointment as supplies allow. It is for adults age 18 and older.The county has expanded hours at its COVID-19 sampling site. If you need to be tested, the hours are 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and until 6 p.m. Wednesday. The new hours took effect this week.