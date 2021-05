Phil Mickelson had just turned 35 years old when he arrived at the interview tent just beyond the putting green at Treetops Resort in Gaylord, Michigan. He was there for the annual Par-3 Shootout in 2005, but he arrived for his interview early and alone, well ahead of his three playing partners. Mickelson took a seat and a couple swigs of water as a small group of reporters awkwardly stared at him, unsure of what to do. Start the post-round interview? Engage in small talk? Someone finally broke the ice and Mickelson began opining on all golf matters large and small.