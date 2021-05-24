newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Mickelson wins PGA at 50 to become oldest major champion

By The Associated Press
perutribune.com
 4 days ago

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Phil Mickelson has delivered so many thrills and spills over 30 years of pure theater that no one ever knows what he will do next. His latest act was a real stunner: A major champion at age 50.

www.perutribune.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pga#Pga#Ap#Kiawah Island#S C#Pure Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
Golfthespun.com

Phil Mickelson Reportedly Accepts Special Invitation To Play In U.S. Open

Despite failing to qualify for the 2021 U.S. Open this June, five-time major winner Phil Mickelson will be in the field for the one major he’s never won. On Friday, Mickelson announced that he has accepted a special invitation to play at Torrey Pines. He cited his long-standing desire to win the U.S. Open as a major reason for accepting the invitation.
GolfPosted by
WSB Radio

Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he's not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
NFLPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Update on the latest sports

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Thousands of retired Black professional football players, their families and supporters are demanding an end to the controversial use of “race-norming” to determine which players are eligible for payouts in the NFL’s $1 billion settlement of brain injury claims. Former Washington running back Ken Jenkins and his...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Golf Punter wins $300,000 on Phil Mickelson winning US PGA

Phil Mickelson may have scooped more than $2 million for his victory at the US PGA last week, but a number of golf punters around the world also won big on the oldest major champion of all time. Mickelson, who prevailed by two shots for his sixth career major title...
GolfBBC

Phil Mickelson granted special exemption into US Open

Five-time major winner Phil Mickelson has been granted a special exemption into the US Open at Torrey Pines. The American, 50, needs to win the event to complete a career Grand Slam. Mickelson has finished as runner-up six times at the US Open - most recently in 2013 when he...
TennisArkansas Online

Off the Wire

Phil Mickelson is assured of at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, but he's not without merit. He has won five majors -- all of them except the U.S. Open -- to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour. He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption. He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes.
TennisSun-Journal

Sports Digest: Nadal ends losing streak against Zverev with win in Rome

Rafael Nadal ended a run of three straight losses to Alexander Zverev with a convincing 6-3, 6-4 win over the German on Friday to reach the Italian Open semifinals. Zverev had beaten Nadal in straight sets at the same stage in Madrid a week ago but their latest meeting went the Spaniard’s way from the start. Aiming for a record-extending 10th Rome title, Nadal raced to a 4-0 lead in the first set and saved all eight break points he faced in the second.
Golfgobankingrates.com

What Is Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth?

Find out more about Phil Mickelson’s net worth and golf achievements. Major wins: 6 (2004 Masters, 2005 PGA Championship, 2006 Masters, 2010 Masters, 2013 British Open, 2021 PGA Championship) Total Pro Wins: 54. Notable: Mickelson is easily the second-best golfer of the current era, behind Tiger Woods, and holds the...
Golfledburyreporter.co.uk

PGA boss apologises to Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka for unruly fans

The head of the PGA of America has apologised to champion Phil Mickelson and runner-up Brooks Koepka after they were mobbed by fans on the 18th fairway at the US PGA Championship. The playing partners were surrounded by spectators when Mickelson hit a superb approach to the 18th, with the...
Los Angeles, CAAntelope Valley Press

Talking Points

INDIANAPOLIS — Colton Herta, a Santa Clarita native, is not going to drive in Formula One or for Roger Penske or Chip Ganassi or anywhere but Andretti Autosport for now. The 21-year-old star signed a two-year contract extension inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway press box Friday, ending speculation he could move to Formula One or another IndyCar team next season.
Gaylord, MIarcamax.com

Carlos Monarrez: Phil Mickelson's historic PGA Championship win made me happy -- and sad

Phil Mickelson had just turned 35 years old when he arrived at the interview tent just beyond the putting green at Treetops Resort in Gaylord, Michigan. He was there for the annual Par-3 Shootout in 2005, but he arrived for his interview early and alone, well ahead of his three playing partners. Mickelson took a seat and a couple swigs of water as a small group of reporters awkwardly stared at him, unsure of what to do. Start the post-round interview? Engage in small talk? Someone finally broke the ice and Mickelson began opining on all golf matters large and small.
Golfwestplainsdailyquill.net

PGA apologizes to Mickelson, Koepka for fans on final hole

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh has apologized to winner Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka for fans rushing onto the 18th hole at the PGA Championship on Sunday. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
GolfStatesboro Herald

Incredible moment at PGA Championship

To witness an historic victory like Phil Mickelson had at 50 years old becoming the oldest player to win one of golf’s majors with his triumph in the PGA Championship Sunday at Kiawah Island is pretty cool. To be able to witness in person the birdie on No. 5 that...
Golfnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Golf Glance: Phil Mickelson goes for double dip; LPGA returns to Match Play

Field Level Media's Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours. LAST TOURNAMENT: PGA Championship (Phil Mickelson) THIS WEEK: Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas, May 27-30 Course: Colonial Country Club (Par 70, 7,209 yards) Purse: $7.5M (Winner: $1.35M) Defending Champion: Daniel...