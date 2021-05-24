newsbreak-logo
San Diego County Reports 76 New COVID-19 Cases As Vaccination Rate Slows

By City News Service
KPBS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego County public health officials have reported 76 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths as the county grapples with a major question about what happens when the vaccine supply exceeds the demand. One way the county seeks to address this issue is by continuing mobile vaccination sites. Since...

San Diego, CAkusi.com

San Diego County Emergency Rental Assistance Program

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Low-income renters throughout the San Diego region who have experienced COVID-19-related loss of income will be able to apply for additional rental and utility assistance grants. San Diego County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, funded by more than $100 million in state and federal monies, is intended...
California Statekusi.com

Housing prices surge across San Diego County, California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The median price of an existing, single-family detached home in San Diego County rose to $825,120 in April, an increase from $800,000 a month ago, mirroring a spike across California that brought the state’s median price above the $800,000 benchmark for the first time, a real estate group said Monday.
San Diego County, CANBC San Diego

Volunteers are Convincing Hesitant San Diegans to get Vaccinated

Volunteers are canvassing in communities in San Diego County that may be hesitant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Member of Universidad Popular, an organization centered around empowering Latino communities, partnered with Palomar Health to host a pop-up vaccine clinic at World Market Swap Meet in Escondido Sunday. “We found a...
San Diego, CAarcamax.com

Ruling in San Diego could have statewide effect on housing development

SAN DIEGO —A San Diego Superior Court ruling that invalidates an Oceanside referendum could boost efforts to meet a statewide housing shortage, but it also may imperil the increasing use of citizen ballot initiatives to stop development projects. Judge Richard S. Whitney based his decision on Government Code 66300, also...
Del Mar, CAsandiegocountynews.com

SANDAG to begin next phase of Del Mar bluffs emergency repairs

Del Mar, CA–This week, SANDAG will begin the next phase of emergency repairs on the Del Mar Bluffs following a bluff collapse in late February 2021. During this phase of construction, crews will clear vegetation, remove debris, grade sections of the bluffs, and build a support berm to further stabilize the bluffs.
San Diego, CAKPBS

Integrating The Marines

Allowing one cycle of female recruits to graduate from traditionally all-male San Diego is only the first step to fulfilling a Congressional mandate. Meanwhile, the Navy envisions a row of high rise, mixed-use buildings with a new transit hub on its 70-acre campus in San Diego’s Midway District. Plus, the CDC says fully vaccinated people can ditch the mask and resume all indoor and outdoor activities.
San Diego County, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

East County Happenings, May 16

School boards: La Mesa-Spring Valley School District, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Santee School District, 7 p.m. Tuesday. La Mesa and Helix Charter High School join the County of San Diego, Champions for Health and the Philippine Nurses Association of San Diego for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday in the Helix Charter High School parking lot, 7323 University Ave., La Mesa. Vaccines are provided free by the county, Champions for Health, and the Philippine Nurses Association. Eligible persons aged 16 and older must make appointments for the Pfizer vaccine. For those age 18 and older, walks-ins are welcome based on availability of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses. Second-dose appointments will be made the same day, depending on the vaccine received. ADA in-car appointments will also be available for those who require assistance. Call (619) 667-1322 from 8 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday to make an appointment, or visit https://www.cityoflamesa.us/covid19.
San Diego, CAarcamax.com

Why does it seem like there are more homeless on the streets?

SAN DIEGO — It’s hard to miss. Along city sidewalks in downtown San Diego, in front of malls in Oceanside, sprawled across open areas near South Bay freeway on-ramps, homeless encampments have become a more frequent sight throughout San Diego County in recent months. Why there are more, or even...
San Diego County, CANBC San Diego

SD Median Home Price Surges $25,000 in a MONTH

The median price of an existing, single-family detached home in San Diego County rose to $825,120 in April, an increase from $800,000 a month ago, mirroring a spike across California that brought the state's median price above the $800,000 benchmark for the first time, a real estate group said Monday.
Carlsbad, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

North County Business Briefs, May 16

Carlsbad invites local small-business owners to participate in the new Carlsbad Small Business Cybersecurity-Awareness Program by attending a virtual FBI briefing at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The city is partnering with the San Diego Cyber Center of Excellence to offer several no-cost benefits. Carlsbad-based small-business owners can understand their online exposure and risk assessment through a report from RiskRecon, and access training resources to help employees become more cyber-aware. Register at bit.ly/3hnxaJ8.