Special Weather Statement issued for Pecos by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-23 08:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pecos SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL PECOS...NORTHERN BREWSTER...SOUTHWESTERN REEVES...NORTHEASTERN JEFF DAVIS AND SOUTHEASTERN CULBERSON COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM CDT At 743 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 9 miles south of Balmorhea Lake, or 21 miles northeast of Fort Davis, moving east at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with heavy localized rainfall. Locations impacted include Balmorhea, Balmorhea Lake, Balmorhea State Park, Saragosa, Verhalen, Star Mountain, Toyahvale and Buffalo Trail Scout Camp. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 183 and 232. Interstate 20 between mile markers 0 and 8.alerts.weather.gov