newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pecos County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Pecos by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-23 08:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pecos SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL PECOS...NORTHERN BREWSTER...SOUTHWESTERN REEVES...NORTHEASTERN JEFF DAVIS AND SOUTHEASTERN CULBERSON COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM CDT At 743 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 9 miles south of Balmorhea Lake, or 21 miles northeast of Fort Davis, moving east at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with heavy localized rainfall. Locations impacted include Balmorhea, Balmorhea Lake, Balmorhea State Park, Saragosa, Verhalen, Star Mountain, Toyahvale and Buffalo Trail Scout Camp. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 183 and 232. Interstate 20 between mile markers 0 and 8.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, TX
County
Pecos County, TX
City
Fort Davis, TX
City
Pecos, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#East Lake#Weather Radar#Interstate Highways#Buffalo Trail Scout Camp#West Central Pecos#Heavy Localized Rainfall#Strong Thunderstorms#Doppler Radar#Balmorhea Lake#Balmorhea State Park#Severity#Southwestern Reeves#Mile Markers#Star Mountain#Northern Brewster#Culberson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Pecos County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pecos A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL PECOS COUNTY At 815 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 30 miles southeast of Fort Stockton, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Pecos County. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Pecos County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Pecos The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Brewster County in southwestern Texas South Central Pecos County in southwestern Texas Central Terrell County in southwestern Texas * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 1120 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sanderson, Dryden and Terrell County Airport.