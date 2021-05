You cannot talk about cryptocurrency history without mentioning Litecoin; it is one of the first altcoins after Bitcoin was created. It was released in October 2011 by Charlie Lee, who developed it as an open-source software project. He announced Litecoin as the ‘lite version of Bitcoin through a message he shared on the famous bitcoin forum. Over the years, Litecoin now sits on the top as one of the world’s top digital currencies; it boasts a market capitalization of almost $3 billion and is expected to increase.