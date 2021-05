As the 2021 WNBA season approaches, this article will attempt to give an overarching view of some of the year to come in the WNBA. After a unique 2020 campaign, we have another one on tap due to the Summer Olympics interruption in July, cutting the season from 34 to 32 games. This also means there will likely be players coming and going at various times to participate for their respective countries. Regardless, it should be another fun season ahead!