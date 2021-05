My son’s friends were suspended for filming a fight at their school with their phones. Doesn’t this seem like an extreme punishment for just doing what most kids do?. Some would argue that the filmers are worse than the fighters themselves. When you put so many kids so close together, it’s inevitable that tempers will occasionally flare and kids will express their frustration physically. It’s the wrong way to handle a conflict and schools have to punish it, but it’s not an atypical loss of control.