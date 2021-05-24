newsbreak-logo
NHL

Traci’s 10 Takes - May 2021

Cover picture for the articleWith the minimal changes and acquisitions that were made during the last off-season and the lack of changes to the core group, I didn’t have high hopes for the Calgary Flames this season. History is bound to repeat itself when they play the same game and the same players through three seasons. But I still held onto a little bit of hope in the beginning. Fast-forward to the last few weeks of the season when the Flames were not quite mathematically eliminated, but yet there were still some people who held onto hope that Calgary had a shot at making the playoffs. They may not have been officially eliminated, but anyone who has watched this team struggle in the past three seasons knew that our playoff hopes were over. This was literally one of the worst hockey seasons I’ve seen out of the Flames in all the years I’ve been watching them. The hockey sucked, they played through a pandemic, the drama was at an all-time high, and the players rarely played to their highest potential. And that was all very obvious in just the first two months of the season. With that kind of chemical reaction, I knew early on that the Flames weren’t making the playoffs this season even after Darryl Sutter took over. Which begs the question, why did so many people think they WOULD make the playoffs? Did I miss a memo earlier in the season? But here are my final thoughts on this season - in spite of not making playoffs, losing Sam Bennett to Florida, losing David Rittich to Toronto, and possibly losing even more players in the off-season, I was just grateful to have hockey back on television through the past few months when we were all home waiting for the light at the end of the tunnel from the pandemic. Above all else, I’m very grateful that the Flames and their families seemed to steer clear of the dreaded virus that has plagued the world for the past year. The Calgary Flames did a great job of keeping themselves and their families safe throughout the pandemic and I’m happy about that.

