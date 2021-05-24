Nyjah Huston Drops Highest Scores in Men’s Street Final, Recap & Results | Dew Tour Des Moines 2021

For many athletes, the Olympics are everything, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to gain recognition in an obscure sport on an international stage. But that’s not true for skateboarding. Though it has ebbed and flowed in popularity since its invention in the 1950s, it flourishes on the fringe, more comfortable in back alleys than under spotlights, and in this left-of-center location, it spins off countless cultural movements (its luxury skatewear brands Supreme, Palace, and Dime being only the most recent examples). In fact, its rebel aesthetic seems not only out of place within Olympic pageantry but antithetical to it. Skateboarding may open to all races and creeds, but it remains the ultimate individual sport, both bigger and smaller than jingoism and international movements. All that to say, if Nyjah Huston leads the inaugural U.S. skateboarding contingent to the 2020 Tokyo Games this summer, the question is: Does Nyjah Huston need the Olympics, or do the Olympics need Nyjah Huston?