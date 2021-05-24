newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Nyjah Huston Drops Highest Scores in Men’s Street Final, Recap & Results | Dew Tour Des Moines 2021

By Skyler Wilder
dewtour.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix countries were represented by eight skateboarders in the Men’s Street Final at Dew Tour Des Moines, but not without disruption. In spite of a heavy rainfall mid-event, the top World Skate ranked skater, United States of America’s Nyjah Huston, reemerged after the break in the weather to seal the deal.

www.dewtour.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nyjah Huston
Person
Seal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dew Tour#Mountain Dew#Top Line#World Rankings#Men S Street Final#Recap Results Dew#World Skate#Olympian#Frenchman#Usa#Point Rankings#Smith Grind#45 Second Runs#Frontside Boardslides#Skater#Crooked Grind#Tricks#Tokyo#Lipslide#5 Time World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportsthemanual.com

The Olympic Games Need Nyjah Huston. He May Need Them Back

For many athletes, the Olympics are everything, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to gain recognition in an obscure sport on an international stage. But that’s not true for skateboarding. Though it has ebbed and flowed in popularity since its invention in the 1950s, it flourishes on the fringe, more comfortable in back alleys than under spotlights, and in this left-of-center location, it spins off countless cultural movements (its luxury skatewear brands Supreme, Palace, and Dime being only the most recent examples). In fact, its rebel aesthetic seems not only out of place within Olympic pageantry but antithetical to it. Skateboarding may open to all races and creeds, but it remains the ultimate individual sport, both bigger and smaller than jingoism and international movements. All that to say, if Nyjah Huston leads the inaugural U.S. skateboarding contingent to the 2020 Tokyo Games this summer, the question is: Does Nyjah Huston need the Olympics, or do the Olympics need Nyjah Huston?
SportsTimes Union

Monster Energy's Nyjah Huston Takes First Place in Men's Skateboard Street at Dew Tour Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (PRWEB) May 24, 2021. Skateboard competitions are officially back! Monster Energy congratulates team rider Nyjah Huston on taking first place in the Men’s Skateboard Street Final at Dew Tour Des Moines on Sunday. In the official Olympics qualifier event sanctioned by World Skate, the 26-year-old from Laguna Beach, California, rose to the top in a field of the world’s best street skateboarders at the newly built Lauridsen Skatepark in Des Moines. Huston was joined on the podium by 23-year-old Aurelien Giraud from Lyon, France, in third place.
Sportsdewtour.com

Day One Street and Park Practice Highlights | Dew Tour Des Moines 2021

Dew Tour practice sessions are officially underway this week at the brand-new Lauridsen Skatepark in Des Moines, officially the largest skatepark in the United States at 88,000 square feet and already under heavy attack from an international contingent of several hundred of the world’s top skaters. “This bowl is insane,...
Cyclingmensjournal.com

WATCH Dew Tour Des Moines 2021 VOD | Sunday

Watch the Men’s and Women’s Adaptive Street and Park Finals, and the Men’s and Women’s Street and Park Finals, live from Dew Tour Des Moines 2021!. The Men’s Adaptive Street competition features a mix of three skateboard and wheelchair athletes competing in a best of three-run format, 40 seconds each, and where the best run counts.
NHLchatsports.com

Recap: Wild drop finale to Blues

For as much time as fans of the Minnesota Wild may have spent “scoreboard-watching” the Colorado Avalanche’s game to determine playoff seeding in the West Division, the Minnesota Wild players may have beaten their fans out in that statistic. After the 8 P.M. start in Colorado, the Guys in Green let a 3-0 first-period lead slip away, and more.
Sportsdewtour.com

Sakura Yosozumi wins Women’s Park, Recap and Results | Dew Tour Des Moines 2021

After watching her Japanese teammate Misugu Okamoto dominate with a backside 540 in every contest in 2019, and again in this week’s Semifinal, Sakura Yosozumi decided it was time to break out a 540 of her own that she’d been working on in secret and had never landed in competition before today. Landing it in Run 4 helped boost her to the top of the podium.
Des Moines, IAdsmmagazine.com

Nationwide Dew Tour Takes Place This Weekend

Skateboarders test their skills at Lauridsen Skatepark, which will host the Dew Tour this weekend. The new downtown Lauridsen Skatepark is launching with a bang, as it will host the Dew Tour skateboarding competition May 20-23. You can read our story about the park here, and check out a video we shot for the soft opening earlier this month.
SportsPosted by
Forbes

After Dew Tour, ‘Mental Game’ Can Get Top U.S. Women’s Street Skateboarder Mariah Duran To Olympics

Mariah Duran knows as well as anybody that in skateboarding, sometimes the mental aspect of the game is more important than anything you could physically do on your board. The 24-year-old Dew Skate Team and Team USA street skater is currently ranked No. 1 among U.S. women’s street skaters and No. 7 in the world—well on her way to an official bid for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics, where skateboarding will make its debut.
Sportsdewtour.com

Zion Wright’s upset Dew Tour win in Men’s Park rattles USA Skateboarding rankings, Recap & Results | Dew Tour Des Moines 2021

Prior to this week, Zion Wright was ranked #16 for USA Skateboarding and #114 internationally in the World Skate points ranking for Olympic quota spots, after injuries kept him out of much of the qualification process in 2019. If you didn’t have him picked to be skating to the podium waving the Stars & Stripes for the fans in Des Moines after locking up the third of three spots on the USA Olympic team, you’re not alone.
Des Moines, IAThe Berrics Canteen

Watch The Winning Runs From Last Weekend’s Dew Tour Finals

The most recent Dew Tour Finals took place at Lauridsen skatepark in Des Moines, Iowa, last weekend. Billed as “the largest open park in the nation,” Zion Wright wasted no time covering every square inch of it as he took first in the Men’s Park contest. (Olympics, here we come!) Here are the top 8 Men’s Park results: