Wisk Aero has asked the U.S. District Court in San Francisco to grant a preliminary injunction to stop Archer Aviation from using what the former claims are confidential trade secrets in the latter's planned eVTOL. The May 19 filing also seeks orders requiring Archer to provide full access to evidence for the trial due to start on July 7 in which Wisk will allege that the rival startup has based its five-seat, all-electric eVTOL on Wisk's own designs for a product it has had in development for several years.