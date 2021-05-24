newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

New restaurant, like others both new and old, faces ongoing hiring challenges

By WLOS Staff
WLOS.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Some restaurants in the mountains continue to face hiring challenges, including the owners of Bull and Beggar, who recently opened a spot in the River Arts District called Baby Bull Restaurant. "I think our biggest challenge was just being a brand-new restaurant even though we have...

wlos.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Unemployment Benefits#Arts#Wlos#Food Drink#Fresh Faces#Wlos#Baby Bull Restaurant#Resumes#Asheville#Baby Bull Owners#Brand#Lawmakers#N C#Reinstated#Governor#River#Piggyback
Related
Asheville, NCmy40.tv

Katie Button Restaurants gets space in Citizen Times building

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A prominent Asheville chef will soon take her growing company to a new location in downtown Asheville. Katie Button Restaurants will revamp what used to be the distribution center for the Asheville Citizen Times into office space and a kitchen. The space will be the shipping and fulfillment operations for Button’s Cúrate at Home venture.
PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
New Hanover County, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

High-altitude balloon likely white object spotted over eastern NC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Have you noticed a white dot high in the sky? Many have reported seeing a white object across eastern North Carolina over the last few days. According to Flightradar24, “HBAL536” Raven Aerostar has been flying off the New Hanover County coast Monday. It is described as a high-altitude balloon flying at about 65,000 ft. The registration link is N256TH.
Asheboro, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

North Carolina Zoo announces birth of red wolf pups

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo announced the birth of three families of red wolves Monday. According to the zoo, the announcement of the three litters of critically endangered American red wolves are a part of its red wolf breeding program. The offspring made of 12 pups were born...
Asheville, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Removal of Asheville Confederate monument set to commence

ASHEVILLE, NC (AP) — Work to demolish and remove a 75-foot-tall stone obelisk built to honor a Confederate leader will begin soon in Asheville. TV station WLOS reports barricades have been placed around the Vance Monument ahead of work that will begin this week. Asheville City Council members voted 6-1...
Asheville, NChendersonville.com

Celebrate Towel Day on May 25th and Help Homeless Shelters

On Towel Day, May 25, 2021, The Turkish Towel Company will donate a towel for every towel sold on its website to Western Carolina Rescue Mission (WCRM) in Asheville, NC, Hospitality House in Boone, NC, and Safe Homes Rape Crisis Coalition in Spartanburg, SC. The Fletcher-based company aims to raise...
Asheville, NCthisis50.com

Nc’s Own Nick Fultz aka Illus¿on

Nick Fultz also known as Illus¿on is an upcoming artist from Asheville, North Carolina. He has been making music for over 16 years now. He has been actually recording rap vocals for just over a decade now. Nick is always in the studio when he is not working his 9-5 grind. He uses the studio to cope with stress and helps stay on track. His debut EP Hyperbolic Rhyme Chamber is coming out mid summer 2021, stay tuned for the release date and check out his latest.
Asheville, NCtvnewscheck.com

Courtney Youngblood Named Sinclair GM In Asheville

Sinclair Broadcast Group today promoted Courtney Youngblood to vice president and general manager of its ABC affiliate WLOS Asheville, N.C. She will also oversee Sinclair’s provision of services to WMYA (MNT). Rob Weisbord, Sinclair president of broadcast and chief advertising revenue officer, said: “Courtney started her career with Sinclair more...
Wilkesboro, NCPosted by
WDCG G105

North Carolina Man 'Felt Like Karate Kid' After Scoring Big Lottery Win

A man in North Carolina is still in shock after hitting it big with a winning scratch-off lottery ticket. Jeremy Pruitt, of Wilkes County, purchased a lottery ticket in the the $150 Million Cash Explosion scratch-off game while recently at the Run-In on Oakwoods Road in Wilkesboro, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. After scratching the ticket while still inside the store, he found that his $20 purchase was a good investment.
Asheville, NCPosted by
DarrylBrooks

Asheville, North Carolina, is the Crowned Jewel of the Blue Ridge Mountains

Asheville is a city in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. It is located in the eastern central part of the state in the mountainous regions and has a somewhat cooler climate than other parts of the state. The city is serviced by air from Asheville Regional Airport and lies at the intersection of three interstate highways. Asheville, North Carolina, is one of our go-to spots in the summer as it is much cooler, even in August. Several years back, we were up there when I still ran, and I got some amazing but hilly runs done in the middle of summer.
Raleigh, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

NC governor signs licensure bill for autism treatment

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Supporters of those with autism says legislation signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper should expand access to treatment services and rein in costs. The bipartisan measure that Cooper signed outside the Executive Mansion on Monday says behavior analysts can now operate independently, rather than under the previously required supervision of psychologists.
Asheville, NCVice

Moses Sumney introduces us to Asheville’s creative community

This story originally appeared in United States of i-D, a series in celebration of diverse communities, scenes and subcultures across America. Just as Moses Sumney had become the next big thing in LA’s music scene — after self-releasing a number of EPs, attracting the attention of many major record labels and putting out his critically-acclaimed debut album Aromanticism — he decided it was time to leave the city. “I left LA in 2017 and didn’t really know where I wanted to land next,” the Ghanian-American musician and multi-disciplinary storyteller explains in i-D’s new film. “I toured for a bit, wandered for a bit, moved to London for a bit and thought that’s where I wanted to be. After I got there I realized I wasn’t focused enough. I wasn’t alone enough. I wanted to try living somewhere where I could be in constant commune with the birds and the trees.”