Through the first three games of the best-of-seven series against the Washington Capitals, the Boston Bruins held a 2-1 series without the benefit of a David Pastrnak goal. Sure, he had a couple of assists, but if the Bruins are going to have thoughts of a run in the Stanley Cup playoffs if they are able to get by the Capitals, then No. 88 is going to have to find the back of the net.