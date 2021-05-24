newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Vote for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week (5.29.21)

By Jay Edwards and
CharlotteObserver.com
 4 days ago

Meet the nominees for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week. Readers can vote as often as they want, until Saturday, around noon, when the poll will close. Chaunesse Barringer, Northwest Cabarrus track: The Trojans’ star was named the (female) most valuable player of the South Piedmont 3A Conference champion track meet with two league titles and two runner-up finishes at West Cabarrus High May 22.

www.charlotteobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooresville, NC
Charlotte, NC
Education
City
Albemarle, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Campbell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Raiders#Field Hockey#Charlotte Observer#Sunday Times#Mustangs#Tigers#Marvin Ridge#Charlotte Catholic 1 0#The Red Raiders#R S Central#Cavaliers#Albemarle May 20#Gray Stone Day#The Blue Devils#Langtree Charter Baseball#Lions#Bradford Prep May 18#Pine Lake Prep Baseball#Queens Grant 10 0#Patton Wrestling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Education
News Break
Sports
Related
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Reagan girls, Cannon School boys take top spots in HSOT final golf rankings

For the first time, HighSchoolOT has ranked the top 25 boys and girls golf teams in the state. The team's average score in their respective championship events was used to calculate the handicap differential, which was used to rank the teams. In the events of ties, they were broken based on which team had the tougher course. If a tie couldn't be broken because both teams used the same course, a comparison of the next-best golfer for both teams was used.
Mississippi Stategreensboro.com

Shakeel Moore bound for Mississippi State

GREENSBORO — Shakeel Moore, who played his college basketball freshman season at N.C. State, will transfer to Mississippi State. Moore averaged 6.8 points and 2.5 rebounds for Coach Kevin Keatts' Wolfpack in 2020-21. Moore's high school career included stops Ragsdale and Piedmont Classical in Guilford County and at Moravian Prep in Caldwell County.
Greensboro, NCPosted by
247Sports

NC State OF Jonny Butler named ACC Player of the Week

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Junior outfielder Jonny Butler of the No. 23 NC State baseball team has been named this week’s Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday afternoon. This is the first weekly honor of his career as the Channahon, Ill., native...
College SportsRock Hill Herald

Former NC State guard Shakeel Moore picks new school. Find out where

Former N.C. State guard Shakeel Moore has selected a new playing destination. Moore, a native of Greensboro, announced on Monday that he will be transferring to Mississippi State. He posted the announcement on his Instagram account. During his one season at N.C. State Moore appeared in all 25 games with...
Columbia, SCWLTX.com

Gamecocks add Home-and-Home football series with North Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The two flagship universities of the Carolinas - South Carolina and North Carolina - will renew their rivalry on the gridiron later this decade, as the two schools have inked a home-and-home series to open the 2028 and 2029 seasons, it was announced today. The Tar Heels...
Columbia, SCfbschedules.com

South Carolina, North Carolina schedule football series for 2028, 2029

The South Carolina Gamecocks and the North Carolina Tar Heels have scheduled a home-and-home football series for 2028 and 2029, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game agreement with the University of North Carolina was obtained from the University of South Carolina via a state Freedom of Information Act request.
Mecklenburg County, NCthecharlottepost.com

Last dance: Vance High football ends spring season No. 1 in rankings

Vance High’s Cougars, who earned their second straight North Carolina 4AA state title Saturday with a 35-14 win against Rolesville, finished the season first in The Post’s Magnificent Seven rankings. Vance High’s last football team put an emphatic stamp on spring football in North Carolina. For the third straight season,...
Cornelius, NClakenormanpublications.com

Treanor elevates weight, Fajerman for Hough swan song

CORNELIUS – Richard Treanor has accomplished basically all there is for a high school wrestler. He’s a two-time individual champion, helped Hough win both the dual-team and individual team titles last winter, and competing for a club team in April he became the first wrestler from Mecklenburg County to win the senior national title.