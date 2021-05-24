Wet spring will likely lead into cooler summer

Effective: 2021-05-01 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 23:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Bowie; Red River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma...Arkansas...Texas Red River Near Dekalb affecting Red River, McCurtain, Little River and Bowie Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Sunday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Red River Near Dekalb. * From Saturday afternoon to Sunday evening. * At 7:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 20.8 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 24.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. * Impact...At 24.5 feet, Flooding will continue to decrease along the Red River, although bank erosion problems will continue. Minor overflow of low banks will continue, especially on the Oklahoma side of the river.