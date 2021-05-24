newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

What It Actually Means To Win A Car On The Price Is Right

By Maria Felix
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The daytime game show "The Price Is Right" dates all the way back to '50s. Back then the program was in black and white, didn't feature iconic host Bob Barker, and was a part of NBC, not CBS (via the Bill Cullen Archive). Barker took on the role of host for the 1972 revival, replacing original host Bill Cullen. When Barker retired in 2007, comedian Drew Carey stepped up to the plate and has been host ever since. While we've seen different hosts, the core idea remains the same.

www.looper.com
Looper

Looper

14K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Barker
Person
Bill Cullen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Cars#The Price Is Right#Home Prices#Cash#Nbc#Cbs#The Bill Cullen Archive#The La Times#American#The Asbury Park Press#A V Club#Ama#Abc#Prizes#Feature#Strings#Lawn Equipment#Winners#Contestants#Trading
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
South Africa
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Newsweek

'American Idol' Final 2021: What The Winner Actually Wins

American Idol airs its grand finale on Sunday, May 23, as the last remaining contestants, Willie Spence, Grace Kinstler and Chayce Beckham, each perform three songs in the battle for the top prize on the ABC show. The winner receives a record deal with Hollywood Records, the record label owned...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Price Is Right’: Bob Barker Got Major Building Named After Him Due To His Signature Sign-Off

Longtime fans of “The Price Is Right” remember host Bob Barker for his show sign-off. Because of it, a building was named in his honor. Barker, who has been an animal rights advocate for decades, always closed “The Price Is Right” by saying, “Help control the pet population, have your pet spayed or neutered today.” It was something Barker could get away doing because he did have some say in how the show was produced. Drew Carey, who now hosts the game show, continues using that sign-off, too.
MLBthestreamable.com

What WarnerMedia and Discovery Deal Means For Cord-Cutters: Price Hikes?

In a mega-merger, Discovery and WarnerMedia will be bringing together their two empires. For cord-cutters, this has implications for those who subscribe to Live TV Streaming Services like Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV –– along with those who subscribe to services like HBO Max and discovery+. What Does...
Internethowtogeek.com

What Does “Meatspace” Mean?

No, “meatspace” isn’t the frozen food aisle at the grocery store. We’ll explain what this tidbit of internet history means, and what it reveals about our changing attitudes about the internet. Meatspace and Cyberspace. The word “meatspace” refers to the real-life physical world that we inhabit. The term was invented...
TV & Videosdaytimeconfidential.com

What Will The End of Ellen Mean For Daytime?

Last week, the entertainment world was stunned to hear Ellen DeGeneres announce she would be ending her long-running talk show after it was on the air for almost 20 years. While DeGeneres insists she's not ending the show due to the accusations her self-titled gab fest housed a toxic work environment, she maintains she's exiting due to there no longer being a "challenge."
Celebritiesprimetimer.com

Girls5eva's Renée Elise Goldsberry is content with having her breakout TV success at age 50

"I would 100% be lying to you that I was 35 years old right now if the f*cking internet did not tell every motherf*cker my age," Goldsberry, who turned 50 in January, tells The New York Times' Alexis Soloski. Goldsberry had her first breakout success in Hamilton at age 44. But she's won praise playing Wickie, “the fierce one,” on the Peacock girl group comedy from Tina Fey. “I feel like God has a bit of a sense of humor with me,” she says. “There’s something beautiful about things happening in a different way than we expected, later than we thought.”
MoviesRoanoke Times

Netflix paid big bucks to replace Chris D’Elia with Tig Notaro in ‘Army of the Dead’

Netflix spared no expense in removing scandal-ridden comedian Chris D’Elia from director Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” and replacing him with Tig Notaro. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, husband-and-wife team Zack and Deborah Snyder didn’t disclose the exact amount it took to reshoot scenes with Notaro but said it was a “fairly easy” decision to remove D’Elia. Deborah, one of the film’s producers, told Vanity Fair it was an “expensive” choice, while Zack put the cost at “a few million.”
laughingplace.com

ABC News Announces “Life Out Loud With LZ Granderson” Premiering June 1

ABC News has announced a new podcast series, “Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson,” kicking off Pride Month on June 1. ABC News announced “Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson,” a new podcast series premiering on Tuesday, June 1 to kick off Pride Month. The LGBTQ+ issue-focused podcast will premiere...
TV SeriesDerrick

The 15 best TV shows of the year (so far)

We love a season preview, don't get us wrong. But when the question you're asked most frequently is "What should I be watching right now?" looking to the future has its limits. So instead of a calendar of the summer premieres we're most excited about, we're changing things up with a list of the best TV shows of 2021 (so far), curated by the Los Angeles Times' TV team.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

BCTV Daily Dispatch 27 May 2021: Masked Singer, Sandman, Dexter & More

Hit it! We wanna rock right now! We're BCTV Daily Dispatch and we came to get down! So here's how things work around these parts: every day, we look back at what's catching everyone's attention across the television, cable, and streaming side of the pop culture landscape in the past 24 hours. When it comes to some new topics making the cut this time around, we have a twist on Superman & Lois; some BTS looks at The Orville; Netflix's The Sandman casts Death, Despair, and ten more; more Prodigal Son hope, and FOX's The Masked Singer crowns a champ. We've also hand-picked a selection of articles that are more than worth your time. Finally, we jump into Mr. Peabody's Wayback Machine for a trip through TV history and then wrap things up with today's "Random Thought"-this time, wondering why we still care about a 1995 ratings system in 2021.
Celebrities/Film

‘Mulan’ Director Niki Caro and Charlize Theron to Make Netflix Film About Female Big Wave Surfers

Whale Rider director Niki Caro is now set to make a movie about wave riders. Big wave riders, to be more specific. Caro, who recently directed Disney’s live-action remake of Mulan, is teaming up with Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron (Monster, Mad Max: Fury Road) to make an untitled movie for Netflix that centers on four women and their fight to compete in big wave surfing.
MoviesPosted by
The US Sun

What Netflix movie will Lindsay Lohan star in?

LINDSAY Lohan just announced her return to acting since she ruled the screen in the early 2000s. Netflix has announced the production of a new movie starring Lohan. Lohan is slated to star in a yet-to-be-titled holiday Netflix romantic comedy. According to Logline, Lohan will play a “newly engaged, spoiled...
TV SeriesNBC San Diego

One of the Original ‘Rugrats' Moms Is Openly Gay in the Show's Reboot

In the new "Rugrats" reboot, Phil and Lil's mom Betty DeVille has some news to share. The fictional character, who was originally portrayed by actor Kath Soucie, is openly gay in the Paramount+ reboot of the animated series, which premieres on the streaming service on Thursday. In the original series,...
Paramount, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Phil and Lil’s Rugrats mom Betty will be gay in the Paramount+ reboot, Natalie Morales reveals

In an announcement that has left Rugrats fans in a frenzy but not shocked, Morales, who came out as queer in 2017, tells The A.V. Club in a statement that she’s very excited to join part of Rugrats by voicing Betty and that she thinks “anyone who watched the original show may have had an inkling Betty was a member of the alphabet mafia." Morales adds: “Betty is a single mom with her own business who has twins and still has time to hang out with her friends and her community, and I think it’s just so great because examples of living your life happily and healthily as an out queer person is just such a beacon for young queer people who may not have examples of that. And yeah, Betty is a fictional cartoon, but even cartoons were hugely influential for me as a kid and if I’d been watching Rugrats and seen Betty casually talking about her ex-girlfriend, I think at least a part of me would have felt like things might be okay in the future.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Consequence

In Rugrats Reboot, Phil and Lil’s Mom Betty Will Be a Lesbian

The Rugrats revival coming to Paramount+ is drawn in 3-D, but that isn’t the only way it’s being brought into the 21st century. As The A.V. Club first reported, Phil and Lil’s mom Betty has been reimagined as a single mom who happens to be a lesbian. She’s voiced by Natalie Morales, star of Abby’s and known for recurring parts in Parks and Recreation and Dead to Me.
TV SeriesMiddletown Press

Gloria Calderón Kellett Sets Romantic Comedy Series 'With Love' at Amazon

Gloria Calderón Kellett has landed her first series order under her overall deal at Amazon, Variety has learned. Amazon has greenlit the one-hour romantic comedy series “With Love.” It follows the Diaz siblings, Lily and Jorge, who are on a mission to find love and purpose. The Diaz siblings cross paths with seemingly unrelated residents during some of the most heightened days of the year –the holidays. The series is planning to begin production in June with plans to launch it at the end of 2021.