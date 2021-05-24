newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Ingredients for an explosive device found at Iowa prison

Posted by 
We Are Iowa
We Are Iowa
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ANAMOSA, Iowa — Authorities found a household substance in an inmate’s cell at Anamosa State Penitentiary that could be used to make explosives. The State Department of Corrections said Saturday that the substance was found in a cell Friday at the prison where two employees were killed about two months ago. Authorities said the substance isn’t dangerous by itself but it could be used to create an explosive substance if it was combined with additional materials.

www.weareiowa.com
We Are Iowa

We Are Iowa

Des Moines, IA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Des Moines local news

 https://www.weareiowa.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Government
City
Anamosa, IA
Anamosa, IA
Crime & Safety
Anamosa, IA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Prisoner#Explosive Device#Explosives#State Prison#Inmate#Staff Cord Overton#Ingredients#Investigators#Authorities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
We Are Iowa

Female pedestrian killed in I-80 crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman was killed in a car accident early Thursday on Interstate 80 near Altoona. Sergeant Alex Dinkla of the Iowa State Patrol said that a man driving a 2006 Pontiac G6 was merging onto west-bound I-80 around the 142-mile marker just after 4 a.m. After...
Des Moines, IAPosted by
We Are Iowa

Driver, passenger identified in deadly Des Moines crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — The two people who died in a fiery crash Sunday afternoon have been identified. 20-year-old Moises Ruiz, of Des Moines, and 22-year-old Tatiana Munguia, of Des Moines, both died, according to police. The Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit continues the technical investigation of this crash....
Davenport, IAPosted by
We Are Iowa

State rests its case after fourth day of testimony in Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial

DAVENPORT, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: Some of the images and video depicted in testimony may be graphic in nature. Prosecutors rested their case Monday in the murder trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera following testimony from the State Medical Examiner and a forensic anthropologist who talked about the condition Mollie Tibbetts' body was in when she was found in an Iowa cornfield in August 2018.
Davenport, IAPosted by
We Are Iowa

DNA analyst, former police officer testify on Day 3 of Cristhian Bahena Rivera trial

DAVENPORT, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: Some of the images and video depicted in testimony may be graphic in nature. The murder trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera continued Friday with more testimony expected from a former police officer who interviewed the suspect in Mollie Tibbetts' killing and an Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation criminalist who examined blood on a vehicle central to the state's case.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
We Are Iowa

Man shot with pellet gun in Des Moines, police say

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating after a man was shot in the back with a pellet gun in the 100 block of SE 33rd Street Tuesday evening. The man suffered from a serious injury, but it was not life-threatening, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.
Iowa StatePosted by
We Are Iowa

Judge: Iowa school leader improperly kept kids out of school

An administrative law judge says the leader of Iowa’s largest school district violated his duty by not complying with a law intended to ensure students could learn in classrooms during the pandemic. However, the judge didn’t specify Thursday how Des Moines Superintendent Thomas Ahart should be punished. Administrative Law Judge...
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Men charged in Iowa triple homicide seek separate trials

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A judge has ruled that three men charged in the shooting death of three Des Moines teens will be tried together. Emmanuel Totaye Jr., Daishawn Gills and Leontreal Jones had all filed motions seeking separate first-degree murder trials in the January 2020 deaths of brothers Devonte Swanks and Malachi Swanks and a friend, Thayne Wright.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

School bus carrying 10 students overturns in rural Iowa

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say no one was seriously injured when a school bus carrying 10 students overturned into a ditch in rural south-central Iowa. The accident happened early Monday morning on a rural road near the Hanson Prairie Preserve north of Winterset. Television station KCCI showed video on its website of the Winterset School District bus lying on its side off a dirt road before a tow truck pulled it upright.