Celebrities

AJ and Curtis Pritchard FINALLY speak out amid Hollyoaks backlash! Brothers claim they had NO IDEA that soap stars and viewers have branded their acting 'agonising to watch'

By Andrew Bullock For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

AJ and Curtis Pritchard have finally reacted to the backlash they've faced for appearing in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks.

The brothers - who are professional ballroom dancers-turned-reality stars - play twins Marco and Jacob in the long-running soap; but their scenes have been going viral in the past weeks due to their 'wooden' acting.

Other soap actors - such as erstwhile EastEnders star Michael Greco and Hollyoaks' own Parry Glasspool - have since hit out at the Pritchards, and slammed casting directors for employing them, when there are trained actors looking for acting jobs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34yeWm_0a8pxhaH00
'Car crash TV!' AJ [pictured] and Curtis Pritchard have finally reacted to the backlash they've faced for appearing in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks

In a chat with OK! Magazine, Curtis, 25, has claimed he wasn't aware of the slew of memes and clips circulating the internet branding their scenes 'painful to watch' as the brothers plot to ruin the career of dance teacher Trish, played by Denise Welch.

'Up to this moment I felt absolutely nothing about it because I hadn't realised anybody had said anything. We always get that, we always get different things and for me it's always about positivity,' he said.

AJ, 26, added: 'I've learned to go for the positives and not the negatives. If someone's got constructive criticism, 100 per cent that's great, but if it's just negativity then it's not something I'm going to waste my energy and time on that.'

Two scenes in particular have courted attention online - with fans claiming they're not sure whether the brothers are plotting to murder Trish or throw her a surprise party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cg5qY_0a8pxhaH00
'Hard to watch!' The brothers - who are professional ballroom dancers-turned-reality stars - play twins Marco and Jacob in the long-running soap; but their scenes have been going viral in the past weeks due to their 'wooden' acting [Curtis is pictured]

The boys are seen seething over her, with the latest viral clip featuring AJ dancing along the street having stolen Trish's 'little black book' of contacts.

Former EastEnders star Michael Greco, 50, who is best known for portraying Beppe DiMarco on the BBC soap between 1998 and 2002, branded their performance 'shocking.'

Michael tweeted his harsh review in response to former Hollyoaks star Gerard McCarthy, who criticized non-actors being hired based on their 'social media following'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06HA6E_0a8pxhaH00
Speaking out: In a chat with OK! Magazine, Curtis, 25, has claimed he wasn't aware of the slew of memes and clips circulating the internet branding their scenes 'painful to watch' as the brothers plot to ruin the career of dance teacher Trish, played by Denise Welch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nJipe_0a8pxhaH00
Not amused: Former EastEnders star Michael Greco, 50, who is best known for portraying Beppe DiMarco on the BBC soap between 1998 and 2002, branded their performance 'shocking' 

Gerard, 40 – who is best known for playing Hollyoaks' Kris Fisher for four years – penned: 'The next time a producer/casting director says the words "but they have a big social media following"…. Just point them in the direction of this absolute car crash!'

Michael responded: 'I think people can watch this and learn so much from it. How "not" to act. Shocking.'

It was announced in February that the brothers would be joining the Hollyoaks cast as twins who help open a dance school on the soap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xnQVv_0a8pxhaH00
Soap stars: Michael was replying to former Hollyoaks star Gerard McCarthy, 40, who criticized non-actors being hired based on their 'social media following' (pictured in 2015)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QfJ9Q_0a8pxhaH00

Parry Glasspool – who played Harry Thompson in Hollyoaks – took to social media to write: 'To be clear, I have no problem with people using reality TV to accelerate a career in which they’ve trained or shown interest in.

'But it’s agonising to watch. The pain of knowing that anyone else landing a part on a successful soap takes training, previous credits, a load of castings and auditions before you are even considered for a role. In this day and age, it’s probably easier to jet off to Majorca and go on Love Island than to be in with a chance of securing acting jobs.

'When young actors look on after countless rejections to see the part they went for has been snatches up by someone who “wants to be the kind of guy that makes everyone coffee in the morning”, it’s enough to make you want to give up.'

These opinions were echoed by viewers across the country, with one taking to Twitter to write: 'Don't get why AJ Pritchard and his brother Curtis are in #Hollyoaks their acting is terrible.'

One fan said: 'I'm so sorry and hate to say but #ajpritchard and Curtis let's say maybe better sticking to dancing. It's very stiff and cringe. Sorry nothing against the lads of course.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z45JY_0a8pxhaH00
Iffy: Parry Glasspool – who played Harry Thompson in Hollyoaks – also slammed the boys 

A second wrote: 'Curtis and AJ Pritchard really do be ruining Hollyoaks for me,' while a third went as far as to say: 'AJ Pritchard is the worst actor I've ever seen.'

Talking about originally being cast on the soap, AJ said: 'I can't believe we will be featuring on Hollyoaks, we have grown up with the show on TV and it's always been one of our favourite serial dramas.

'Our characters are fantastic, and we can't wait for everyone to see how we bring them to life.'

Curtis added: 'I am so excited to be working with my brother AJ on a show we grew up watching! I am also excited to continue our journey together with Channel 4 & E4.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bognb_0a8pxhaH00
Hmmmm: AJ and Curtis joined Hollyoaks as twin brothers who help open a dance school

The talented brothers have already had lots of practice on TV, however this is their first acting gig.

AJ shot to fame as a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, which he left last year, and appeared on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! before Christmas.

While his younger brother Curtis become a household name after a stint on Love Island, where he was coupled up with Maura Higgins.

He then bagged the role of receptionist on TV competition The Greatest Dancer and is also on the current series of Celebs Go Dating on E4.

