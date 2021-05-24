newsbreak-logo
Accident Ends Custer’s Day at Austin

By Speedway Digest Staff
 4 days ago
Race Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford) Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) ● Cole Custer started 14th and finished 15th. ● Prior to the green flag, NASCAR declared “damp” track conditions, giving teams the option...

Charlotte, NCPosted by
Speedway Digest

Weekend Preview: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Hendrick Motorsports drivers vying to achieve milestone victory. The magic number is 269, and four drivers have a vested interest in getting there. Hendrick Motorsports’ next NASCAR Cup Series victory will be the organization’s 269th and will break a tie with Petty Enterprises for most all-time—a tie that has existed for one week, since reigning series champion Chase Elliott picked up the 268th win for HMS last Sunday at Circuit of The Americas.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Speedway Digest

LiftKits4Less Partner with Sheldon Creed and GMS Racing

GMS Racing officials announced today that LiftKits4Less.com will sponsor Sheldon Creed's No. 2 Chevrolet Silverado for 12 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races this season beginning in Friday night's event at Charlotte Motor Speedway. "I'm extremely thankful to LiftKits4Less.com for coming on board with us this season," said Creed. "Our...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Speedway Digest

Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Charlotte NXS Advance

• The last time the NASCAR Xfinity Series competed on an intermediate-style track was March 20 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, six races ago. Riley Herbst, driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing, finished sixth in that race to score his second top-10 of the season. Now, the series finally returns to an intermediate track with the Alsco Uniforms 300 Saturday at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. Herbst is eyeing the 1.5-mile oval as the type of track has been good to him in his still young Xfinity Series career. The 22-year-old racer from Las Vegas has a career-best finish of second, earned twice, and both results came at intermediate tracks – February 2020 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, and July 2020 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

ARCA Menards Series Returning To Elko Speedway; Menards 250 Set For Saturday Night, July 10

After a one-year hiatus, the full-bodied stock cars of the ARCA Menards Series return to Elko Speedway on Saturday, July 10 for the Menards 250. The Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based home improvement warehouse chain, which has served as the presenting sponsor and now the entitlement sponsor of the series for the past 13 years, is based just 90 minutes east of Elko, which is located just south of the Twin Cities in central Minnesota.
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
Speedway Digest

TrackPass On NBC Sports Gold To Exclusively Air Bowman Gray Stadium’s Return To Racing

TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold announced today it will exclusively air Bowman Gray Stadium’s return to racing live on Saturday, June 5. The Winston-Salem, North Carolina, short-track, known as “The Madhouse,” will host the Hayes Jewelers 200 (a 200-lap Modified contest), along with Sportsman, Street Stock and Stadium Stock division events. It marks Bowman Gray’s first on-track action since August of 2019. The venue’s 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Speedway Digest

Spencer Davis ready for redemption in Charlotte return

Set to make his fifth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start of the season in Friday night’s N.C. Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, Spencer Davis is seeking redemption. Last year, Davis had hopes to shine with his family-owned Spencer Davis Motorsports (SDM) team, but a transmission...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Speedway Digest

Kyle Busch Saluting the Red, White, and Blue

Memorial Day in the United States is a time to remember and honor the soldiers who lost their lives while serving in the United States military. With that, Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway takes on a special meaning for those in the NASCAR community. It will be the annual “600 Miles of Remembrance,” during which each car in the field will carry the name of a fallen soldier on the windshield.
BusinessPosted by
Speedway Digest

Okuma & RCR Celebrate 20-Year Partnership

Leadership teams from both Okuma America Corporation, a world-leading builder of CNC machine tools, controls and automation systems, and legendary NASCAR Championship-winning race team Richard Childress Racing (RCR), are pleased to announce a 20-year milestone in the formal business relationship between the two organizations. The business relationship began in 2001...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Aric Almirola Charlotte Coca-Cola 600 Advance Smithfield Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing

● The Memorial Day weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway is one of the most patriotic events in sports, honoring fallen soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country. This weekend, Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), Smithfield Foods, and Aric Almirola will honor Master-at-Arms Second Class (MA2) Michael A. Monsoor, a Navy Seal from Task Unit Bruiser. Monsoor paid the ultimate sacrifice on September 29, 2006 during operation Iraqi freedom. When a grenade was thrown at the rooftop where he and his fellow sailors were positioned, Monsoor jumped on top of the grenade, absorbing the blast and saving them. Two years later, Monsoor was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor by President George W. Bush in 2008. The USS Michael Monsoor, the second ship in the Zumwalt class of guided missile destroyers, was also named in his honor.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Speedway Digest

Chandler Smith - No. 18 Safelite AutoGlass Tundra Camping World Trucks Charlotte Preview

Chandler Smith and the No. 18 Safelite AutoGlass team make the short trek to Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway this week for the N.C. Education Lottery 200. Friday night’s race will be Smith’s first career start in any series at the 1.5-mile quad-oval. While it will be Smith’s first start at Charlotte, Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) has collected six wins in 11 races at the organization’s home track since its inaugural season in 2010. Owner-driver Kyle Busch has collected all six of those triumphs, most recently visiting victory lane in 2019. Smith has posted two top-five finishes on mile-and-a-half tracks in his young career, finishing fifth at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway in 2020. His best result this year in three starts on 1.5-mile tracks was an 11th-place finish at Kansas Speedway.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Sam Hinds Signs With McCallister Precision Marketing

McCallister Precision Marketing has announced the signing of 16-year-old Indiana racer Sam Hinds. Tonya McCallister and the McCallister Precision Marketing team will work with Hinds as he works to expand his racing resume in the coming months and years. “I’m really happy to be able to announce this new agreement...
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Speedway Digest

Fort Worth First-Responders to Be Honored During Nascar All-Star Race Weekend

Texas Motor Speedway is honored to host the $1 million-to-win NASCAR All-Star Race on June 13 and, in turn, will honor and host a very special group of Fort Worth all-stars. The Great American Speedway is partnering with the “All-Stars of the Fort Worth Police & Fire Departments”, where 24 of the city’s finest will be honored during pre-race ceremonies and throughout the NASCAR All-Star race (live coverage begins at 7 p.m. on FS1, the Motor Racing Network, Sirius/XM NASCAR Ch. 90, 95.9 The Ranch.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Ty Dillon Finishes 21st in Wet Race at COTA

Race Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford) Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) ● Ty Dillon started 33rd and finished 37th. ● It began to rain just as the race started, but Dillon was one of...