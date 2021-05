BLOOMER — The Bloomer softball team went deep three times on Thursday in a 14-4 victory in six innings over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser. Calley Olson had two of the three big flies for the Blackhawks (12-2, 11-0) with a pair of solo shots while Tori Jenneman also went yard as she finished 2-for-3 with three runs scored and three runs batted in. Delaney Zwiefelhofer was 3-for-4 with a double and RBI, Emily Kuehl had two doubles, two runs scored and two runs batted in and Elana Kuehl doubled and drove in two in the victory.