RCR Post Race Report - COTA

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Workrise Chevrolet Team Earn Career-Best Road Course Finish with 12th-Place Result at Circuit of the Americas. “That was one of the craziest days I've ever had racing, so it feels good to get our career-best road course finish in the NASCAR Cup Series in the No. 3 Workrise Chevrolet today! It was nuts. Crazy stuff was happening all over the track. We got to race in the rain, and that made for some unique conditions. Our Workrise Chevy was fast today, but the key to this race was survival. Visibility was an issue, especially down the backstretch. We had two penalties and still came back to finish 12th, so I'm pretty proud of that. Congratulations to Chevrolet on 800 wins. Let's go to the next one."