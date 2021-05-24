newsbreak-logo
Video: Jim Nantz nails call of Phil Mickelson winning PGA Championship

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago
Jim Nantz is known for his final calls as golfers win majors, and he really nailed it with his Phil Mickelson call on Sunday. Mickelson won the PGA Championship for the second time in his career and first since 2005. At 50 years old, he also became the oldest golfer ever to win a major.

Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day.

KVIA ABC-7

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Thousands of retired Black professional football players, their families and supporters are demanding an end to the controversial use of “race-norming” to determine which players are eligible for payouts in the NFL’s $1 billion settlement of brain injury claims. Former Washington running back Ken Jenkins and his...
Phil Mickelson is assured of at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, but he's not without merit. He has won five majors -- all of them except the U.S. Open -- to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour. He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption. He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes.
Phil Mickelson Reportedly Accepts Special Invitation To Play In U.S. Open

Despite failing to qualify for the 2021 U.S. Open this June, five-time major winner Phil Mickelson will be in the field for the one major he’s never won. On Friday, Mickelson announced that he has accepted a special invitation to play at Torrey Pines. He cited his long-standing desire to win the U.S. Open as a major reason for accepting the invitation.
Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he's not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
PGA Tour returns to Texas as LPGA heads to Las Vegas

Course: Colonial CC. Yardage: 7,209. Par: 70. Prize money: $7.5 million. Winner's share: $1,250,000. Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 2-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5:30-7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1:30-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6:30 p.m. (CBS). Defending champion: Daniel Berger. FedEx Cup leader: Bryson DeChambeau. Last week: Phil Mickelson won...
INDIANAPOLIS — Colton Herta, a Santa Clarita native, is not going to drive in Formula One or for Roger Penske or Chip Ganassi or anywhere but Andretti Autosport for now. The 21-year-old star signed a two-year contract extension inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway press box Friday, ending speculation he could move to Formula One or another IndyCar team next season.
Golf Glance: Phil Mickelson goes for double dip; LPGA returns to Match Play

Field Level Media's Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours. LAST TOURNAMENT: PGA Championship (Phil Mickelson) THIS WEEK: Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas, May 27-30 Course: Colonial Country Club (Par 70, 7,209 yards) Purse: $7.5M (Winner: $1.35M) Defending Champion: Daniel...
PGA boss apologises to Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka for unruly fans

The head of the PGA of America has apologised to champion Phil Mickelson and runner-up Brooks Koepka after they were mobbed by fans on the 18th fairway at the US PGA Championship. The playing partners were surrounded by spectators when Mickelson hit a superb approach to the 18th, with the...
Turner Sports to present Capital One’s The Match featuring Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady, Bryson DeChambeau, Aaron Rodgers

Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau during a practice round at the 2021 PGA Championship. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) TNT will exclusively televise the event, to be held Tuesday, July 6, with live coverage beginning at 5 p.m. ET from picturesque Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana. In addition to live televised coverage, interactive social and digital content will be available on Bleacher Report and House of Highlights leading up to and during the event.
DraftKings PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge

This article is part of our DraftKings PGA series. It was less than one year ago at Colonial that golf returned from a three-month hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Charles Schwab Challenge was one of the first major sporting events to be played in the United States after sports shut down. Of course, it did so in an eerie silence without fans. If we ever needed a reminder of how much of a difference a year makes, look back just to last week when throngs of fans all but enveloped Phil Mickelson as he made his historic walk up 18 at the Ocean Course. Remarkably, just four days after becoming the oldest major champion ever, the nearly 51-year-old Mickelson will honor his commitment and tee it up this week.
Look: Text Message From Phil Mickelson’s Mom Going Viral

Phil Mickelson became the oldest major champion in golf history on Sunday afternoon, but you’re never too old to get some advice from your mom. The now six-time major champion won the PGA Championship on Sunday afternoon. Mickelson finished the major tournament at -6, two strokes up on the rest of the field. He out-played Brooks Koepka, his playing partner in the final pairing, over the course of the last round on Sunday afternoon.
Phil Mickelson receives SPECIAL exemption for US Open at Torrey Pines in June

Phil Mickelson has been given a special exemption to play in the US Open at Torrey Pines in June, a course located in the lefty's home city of San Diego, California. Mickelson has agonisingly finished second at the US Open six times in his career and it is the only major championship stopping him from being the sixth golfer in history to win all four majors.
Phil Mickelson to design new campus practice facility for USD golf team

On the same day he is leading the USD men’s golf team into the NCAA Regionals for the first time as a head coach, Chris Riley received a big boost for his program. The school on Monday announced a $2-million gift from USD alumnus Paul Purcell for the construction of the Purcell Family Short-Game Practice Facility, a new golf training complex that will be designed by Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson.
Ryder Cup assistant Davis Love III makes it sound like Phil Mickelson will be on U.S. team at Whistling Straits

RICHMOND, Va. — U.S. Ryder Cup assistant captain Davis Love III had planned to join captain Steve Stricker at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course for last week’s PGA Championship, in part to do some reconnaissance on potential team members for this fall’s matches at Whistling Straits. On their list of targets: Phil Mickelson. But Love underwent surgery earlier this month to replace his right hip, and that prevented the 1997 PGA champ from making the trip.