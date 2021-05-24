newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kiowa County, CO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kiowa by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-23 18:49:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-23 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado * Until 715 PM MDT. * At 648 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of Sweetwater Reservoir, or 27 miles northwest of Lamar, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Eads. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kiowa County, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Eads, CO
City
Pueblo, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
City
Kiowa, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Weather Radar#Central Kiowa County#Severe Certainty#Tornado Watch#Expect Wind Damage#Hail Damage#Immediate Severity#Mdt#Quarter Size Hail#Southeastern Colorado#Target Area#Sweetwater Reservoir#Roofs#Vehicles#Trees#Siding#Impact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kiowa; Prowers THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN PROWERS AND SOUTHEASTERN KIOWA COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However, small hail and gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kiowa, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Kiowa; Prowers FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN KIOWA AND NORTH CENTRAL PROWERS COUNTIES At 855 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicates light rain falling over the warning area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain fell over the area earlier this evening. Flash flooding will continue until the water has a chance to recede. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Kiowa and North Central Prowers Counties FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Kiowa County, Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Kiowa County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN PROWERS AND SOUTHEASTERN KIOWA COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM MDT At 747 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles northeast of Hartman to near Granada. Movement was east at 20 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Holly, Granada, Hartman and Bristol. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.