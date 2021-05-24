Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kiowa by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-23 18:49:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-23 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado * Until 715 PM MDT. * At 648 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of Sweetwater Reservoir, or 27 miles northwest of Lamar, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Eads. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov