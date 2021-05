Addison Rae and her He's All That co-star Tanner Buchanan shared a kiss on stage at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards and fans are having a very mixed reaction. Last night (May 16) the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards took place at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, and it was pretty exciting for us all to have just a little bit of awards show joy after a year of missing out of red carpet looks and acceptance speech dramas. But there was one thing we absolutely were not expecting out of last night, and that was Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan sharing an on-stage kiss.