Brunswick police distribute bicycle helmets to children

The Brunswick Police Department held a drive-thru event to distribute helmets to children in need of one on Sunday.

Police partnered with the Medina County Health Department to give away helmets to children through a grant provided by the Ohio chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Children from Brunswick, Brunswick Hills and Hinkley communities were eligible to receive a new helmet.

"If we have extra supplies left over we'll certainly bring these life-saving items to these [future] events and continue to distribute them even beyond our bicycle safety awareness month," said Community Engagement Officer Brian Mummert.

