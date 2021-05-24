newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brunswick, OH

Brunswick police distribute bicycle helmets to children

By Camryn Justice
Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2poEzA_0a8psJLU00

The Brunswick Police Department held a drive-thru event to distribute helmets to children in need of one on Sunday.

Police partnered with the Medina County Health Department to give away helmets to children through a grant provided by the Ohio chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Children from Brunswick, Brunswick Hills and Hinkley communities were eligible to receive a new helmet.

"If we have extra supplies left over we'll certainly bring these life-saving items to these [future] events and continue to distribute them even beyond our bicycle safety awareness month," said Community Engagement Officer Brian Mummert.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Medina County, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
Medina County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Brunswick Hills Township, OH
Medina County, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
City
Brunswick, OH
Brunswick, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#Android Tv#County Police#Traffic Police#Safety Information#Fire Department#Cleveland Police#Community Engagement#Amazon Fire Tv#Youtube Tv#Directv#Hulu Live#Traffic Information#Drive#Officer#Amazon Alexa Devices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Kids
News Break
Politics
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Helmets
Related