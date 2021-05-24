newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Princess Latifa: new Instagram image appears to show Dubai ruler’s daughter

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new image appearing to show Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, a daughter of the ruler of Dubai, has appeared on Instagram, three months after the BBC aired a video message in which she said she was being held captive in a barricaded villa. The image, if...

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ruler#Uae#Un#Panorama#Reuters#The Uae Foreign Ministry#Irish#Daughter#Princess Haya#London#Video#February#Captive#April#Indian Ocean#Message#International Attention#Home#Villa#Public Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
Country
India
Place
Dubai
News Break
BBC
Country
United Arab Emirates
News Break
Instagram
News Break
United Nations
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Middle Eastsandiegouniontribune.com

Photos show Dubai princess, focus of UN concern, at malls

LONDON — Photos on social media appear to show a missing Dubai princess who months earlier described herself in a video as being held against her will out at two major malls in the city-state. Images published by a woman identified in British media as former Royal Navy member Sioned...
Worldthewestonforum.com

Cute pictures on Instagram – alleged pictures of a missing princess in Dubai have surfaced

Two pictures on Instagram show Princess Latifa, whose family is believed to be detained in Dubai. Friends of the 35-year-old confirm the authenticity of the photos. For the first time in months, alleged photos of Princess Latifa, whose family is allegedly detained in Dubai, have surfaced online. On an unverified Instagram account, photos were posted on Saturday and Thursday that allegedly show the princess with other Dubai women in a restaurant and mall.
U.K.The Guardian

UK urged to intervene after another photo of Princess Latifa emerges

The UK government has been urged to intervene to find out whether the Emirati royal Princess Latifa has been genuinely freed from house arrest by her father, after a third Instagram photo appeared in as many days purporting to show her in a Dubai shopping mall. The latest photo showed...
Middle Eastpakistanchristian.tv

Jata lost Princess Latphi. UN forced his photos, which appeared on Instagram | Swi

You have been staying in an unknown city for many years for your reason, and then suddenly appear with a bird in a very busy city and show photos from this meeting in public, disappearing unnoticed again. Princess Latfa McDow, the daughter of the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Emir of Dubai of Mohammed Maktoum, is set to do just that in recent days.
Middle Eastweeklyblitz.net

Culprits seek unending Princess Latifa controversy

Ever since a number of recent photographs of Sheikha Latifa bint al-Maktoum (also known as Princess Latifa) have appeared in the social media, proving the Dubai princess is happily living with her family members, several culprits and scammers, who had earlier robbed-off hundreds of thousands of dollars from her and even had succeeded in letting Princess Latifa step into their dangerous trap, have visibly turned mad sensing the Dubai princess may now expose series of crimes committed by Tiina Jauhiainen, David Haigh, Marcus Essabri and few other criminals. It may be mentioned here that, for the past couple of years, Tiina Jauhiainen and David Haigh have been running an outrageous false campaign claiming Princess Latifa was held in a solitary confinement against her will, while the scamming duo has been collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars from various individuals and organization under the false pretense of “campaign and legal actions for saving Princess Latifa”.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella transforms into Disney Princess in brand new photo

Bella Cruise – daughter of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise – 'transformed' into a Disney Princess this week, and she caught the sweet moment on camera. The 28-year-old rarely posts personal pictures on her Instagram account, instead choosing to share snapshots of her artwork. But she made an exception this week as she sat outside on a bench in London.
WorldHello Magazine

Princess Anne surprises with genius face mask hack during new appearance

Princess Anne surprised royal fans on Thursday when she showcased her genius face mask hack to protect her hair during a new appearance. The Queen's daughter was on a visit to the UCL Eastman Dental Institute, and could be seen wearing one strap from her mask tied around the back of her neck, with the other ingeniously tied around the top of her head, making sure to not interfere with her stylish updo.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Prince Harry Reportedly Set To Inherit Portion Of Prince Philip's Multi-Million Dollar Fortune, His Will Was Executed Prior To Bombshell Oprah Interview

Prince Harry will get a chunk of his grandfather's pie because Prince Philip's will was completed prior to the Duke of Sussex's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. The 36-year-old is reportedly set to inherit a portion of the late Prince Philip's £30million estate, despite dropping all those royal family "truth bombs" on television.