Naval Academy, MD

Plebes at U.S. Naval Academy take on Herndon Climb

By Michelle Richardson
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
Plebes no more.

The U.S. Naval Academy's Herndon Monument climb came back after taking a forced pandemic break last year.
Freshmen took on the challenge of climbing the 21-foot obelisk.

The goal is for the 'plebes' to reach the Dixie cup hat on the top and replace it with an upperclassman's hat.

And to make it even harder...The monument is covered in vegetable shortening.

"It's a great way to finish off their plebe year. It's a tough year at the naval academy as you know the naval academy is a different school, it's really that catharsis of coming full circle and putting a tough year behind you and getting ready for the new challenges of the naval academy and the navy."

Class of 2024 almost broke a record yesterday. Probably not the one they'd hope for.

The climb took 3 hours and 41 minutes...The second slowest Herndon climb recorded.

