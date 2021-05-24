newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Naples, FL

K-Rico Mexican Grill In Naples: All That And A Bowl Of Chips?

By SouthwestFloridaForks.com
southfloridareporter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s generally agreed on that there are seven different types of Regional Mexican Cuisine. Since Mexico is such a large country, this probably has more to do with the availability of local ingredients than the influence of local culture. Tex-Mex cuisine is essentially a hybrid of Spanish and Mexican food...

southfloridareporter.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Florida Restaurants
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Lifestyle
Naples, FL
Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Food#Mexican Restaurant#Pulled Pork#Food Drink#Tortilla Chips#Chili Sauce#Fish Sauce#K Rico Mexican Grill#Spanish#Cal Mex#Menu#Chinese#The Caldo Tlalpe O Soup#Chapparal#K Rico#Regional Mexican Cuisine#Naples Bay#Salsa Verde#Tex Mex Cuisine#Tex Mex Cooking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
Country
Spain
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Naples, FLcoastalbreezenews.com

MCC Spices it Up for Cinco De Mayo

The Marco Cruise Club celebrated Cinco de Mayo with lunch at K Rico Restaurant in Naples during a May 6 event hosted by members Joe Lagano and his wife, Carol. Some MCC members boated from Marco up the Intracoastal Waterway to Naples Bayfront harbor, while others drove to meet up for the event. “It was a wonderful opportunity for new cruisers to acquaint themselves with seasoned members,” said Lagano, “while we all enjoyed a bit of spice in celebration of this ethnic cuisine.”
Naples, FLnaplesillustrated.com

Soulful Soup

The Local in Naples. Owner and chef Jeff Mitchell sources many of his ingredients from nearby Inyoni Organic Farm, which uses a method called regenerative farming to replenish the soil while growing diverse produce. Mitchell maximizes the nutritional benefits of lentils, almonds, and other items on his menu by sprouting...
Naples, FLWINKNEWS.com

Manatees put on show for Naples Pier visitors

Manatees put on quite the show at one Southwest Florida beach. On Monday, those at Naples Pier got an incredible surprise. WINK News was told that it’s manatee mating season and the animals are out and about. Maycie Cooper lives in Naples. “Have you guys ever seen anything like this...
Florida Statecruisehive.com

Mardi Gras to Depart for Florida on May 21 to Prepare for Return

The new Mardi Gras cruise ship will finally depart for Florida on Friday and sail to her new homeport of Port Canaveral to prepare for resuming operations later in the year. Carnival Cruise Line has also decided to reflag the vessel. She will now be registered in the Bahamas and no longer flagged with the registry in Panama.
Florida Statefloridasportsman.com

HOT May Florida Middle Grounds Bite

This just posted on the Bloody Decks Forum, California:. "The West Coast has you beat, all things considered." Let's prove him wrong. Let's show him what our Florida is all about. One thing that makes Florida a Fisherman's Paradise is consistency. Watch the 'consistency' in this action packed on-the-water trip...
Naples, FLPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

More Explores: The Catch of the Pelican

NAPLES, Fla.- Happy Foodie Friday!. More Explores visited The Catch of the Pelican at Naples Grande Beach Resort this morning to check out their new Brunch A La Kitchen. Every week, More Explores gives you a behind the scenes look at some our favorite SWFL restaurants. At The Catch of the Pelican, you can experience behind the scenes in the kitchen yourself.
Florida StateGlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...
Florida StateWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Fievel’s Playland Reopens at Universal Studios Florida

If you’re looking to let your kids run off some energy, Fievel’s Playland at Universal Studios Florida has officially reopened. Fievel’s Playland is a larger-than-life play area based on the beloved childrens’ films An American Tail and Fievel Goes West that lets you see the world from a mouse’s perspective.
Naples, FLPosted by
Simplemost

Bear Breaks Through Screened Porch To Splash Around In Pool

It’s not only humans who want to find ways to stay comfortable during the hotter months. In Naples, Florida, a massive bear decided that the only way to cool off was to frequent one resident’s screened-in backyard pool. Karen Bockrath told The Miami Herald that the imposing creature — which...
Immokalee, FLPosted by
Immokalee Journal

What’s up Immokalee: Local events calendar

1. Yoga Sculpt with Rachelle Gucwa | LIVE at The Club, on Zoom, and Facebook; 2. Volunteer & Naples Cat Alliance Orientation; 3. Girl Scouts Love State Parks, Collier Seminole State Park, Saturday; 4. Freedom Fest with James O'Keefe; 5. Gulf Coast Beekeepers of Florida - Monthly Meeting - Collier county ;
Florida Statemyq105.com

The Top 10 Places To Live in Florida

US News and World Report is out with their list of the best places to live in Florida. Tampa came in at #4. Who ranked higher? We’ll get to that in a moment. They say these results are based on things like housing affordability, health care, the job market, taxes for retirees, and most importantly, a “happiness index.” That last one is calculated on a Gallup poll on health and well-being.
Naples, FLcoastalbreezenews.com

Changes & Moving Forward

Last week I mentioned the new building about to be constructed on U.S. 41 East and Bayshore Drive, but I never went further about all the construction taking place on Thomasson Drive, close to the Botanical Garden. It’s a huge project and a lot of dollars as the Bayshore CRA constructs a large roundabout to handle all the traffic in that area, including boats that must get through that intersection. While they are at it, they will add landscaping, repair the existing sidewalk, and upgrade the stormwater system for that area. If you haven’t driven down there in a year or so, you won’t even recognize it. There is regentrification going on everyplace in East Naples, and this is a major project! For you residents who have lived here for more than 20 years, and those who have just gotten here and had no idea what it was before, it’s amazing! This area was probably the most dangerous area in Collier County, and now families enjoy the outdoor eating establishments, take their kids to the Garden, go to Sugden Park to fish with their kids or see a waterskiing show, eat at one of the charming little places along the way, or of course, there is always 360 Market awaiting you, or the Pickleball Courts, or Celebration Park, probably one of the most talked about areas of all! WHAT a transformation! Of course, the Brewery is marvelous, and for those who aren’t beer drinkers like me, they have an outstanding homemade Root Beer like they used to make Root Beer Floats with!!
Naples, FLfloridaweekly.com

The Club at the Dunes names tennis facility after long-time pros

The Club at the Dunes, a private club within The Dunes of Naples residential community in North Naples, has named its tennis facility The John & Lisa Preeg Tennis Center. The Preegs have dominated the junior coaching scene in Naples over the past 30 years with many of their students gaining college scholarships and enjoying success on the professional tour.
Naples, FLFlorida Weekly

Stock Offers Beautiful Homes In Lakefront Neighborhoods at Naples Reserve!

Stock Development has extraordinary homes for sale in the Bimini Isle and Crane Point neighborhoods at Naples Reserve, a waterfront neighborhood located minutes from downtown Naples and the beaches. According to Claudine Léger-Wetzel, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Stock Development, Stock has already had tremendous success at Naples...
Naples, FLgulfshorebusiness.com

Deep Lagoon Seafood restaurant relocating this month in North Naples

Deep Lagoon Seafood is relocating less than 2 miles south in North Naples this month to the outparcel restaurant space Ruby Tuesday’s formerly occupied for decades in the Marketplace at Pelican Bay. Ahead of the move, Phelan Family Brands on May 17 plans to close the Naples Park location of Deep Lagoon it launched in 2016 in the former home of Randy’s Fishmarket Restaurant. The local restaurant plans to reopen May 25 in the larger location with more indoor and outdoor dining space, said Grant Phelan, CEO of Phelan Family Brands. The Phelans have extensively refurbished the building Ruby Tuesday’s chain vacated three years ago at 8777 Tamiami Trail N., just south of Vanderbilt Beach Road. Deep Lagoon has two other locations in Fort Myers and Marco Island.
Florida Statecountybuyselltrade.com

China Set: Lynn Chase Monkey Business in Naples, Collier County, Florida

Gorgeous 52 piece porcelain china set by designer Lynn Chase in the tropical theme pattern of Monkey Business. Florida colors and perfect for a Naples beach condo or home! This set in pristine condition would make a perfect wedding gift. The set includes 10 dinner plates, 10 salad plates, 8 bowls, 9 bread and butter plates, 10 coffee cups and 5 saucers. Replacement cost estimated at $2750.00. Enjoy your dining in the sunshine on this gorgeous china set.
Naples, FLluxuryrealestate.com

Anthony Skinner Joins the Team at Gulf Coast International Properties®

NAPLES, FL - Gulf Coast International Properties® (GCIP) is pleased to announce Anthony Skinner, REALTOR®, has joined the firm. Originally hailing from Chicago, Illinois, Anthony is a graduate of Loyola University-Chicago and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology. An extremely driven, detail-oriented individual, Anthony holds real estate licenses in Naples and Chicago.