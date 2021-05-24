newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Fascinating Casino Facts and Statistics by State

By Special to SouthFloridaReporter.com
southfloridareporter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States is a patchwork quilt of gaming rules that differ from state to state. While most states today have at least one casino, there are still a few states where gambling is not legal. The United States has more casinos than any other nation in the world, with...

southfloridareporter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Wyoming State
State
Connecticut State
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino Gaming#Casino Games#Casino Gambling#Statistics#Limited Casinos#Riverboat Casinos#Pari Mutuel Casinos#Limited Gambling#Pari Mutuel Gaming#Gaming Rules#Bingo#United States#Annual Revenue#Tennessee Utah#Fascinating
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Casinos
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Gambling
Related
Hartford, CTsheltonherald.com

State House approves sports wagering, online casino games

HARTFORD — State lawmakers on Thursday night brought Connecticut closer to the modern gambling era, when the House of Representatives approved legislation to let the two tribal casinos and the Connecticut Lottery Corp. create a new system of online and sports wagering. The bill, with bipartisan support, passed 121-22 after...
U.S. Politicsleadstories.com

Fact Check: Scope Of Colonial Pipeline Shutdown Is NOT Related To Whether States Are Red Or Blue

Is the scope of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown somehow related to whether states are red or blue? No, that's not true: There's no connection between the shutdown and whether states are Democratic or Republican. The system spans more than 5,500 miles between Texas and New Jersey, an area that includes states of both political persuasions. In May 2021, the pipeline was shut down for six days because of a ransomware attack.
Gamblinggamblingnews.com

South Dakota Will Accept Betting Applications from July 1

South Dakota has become the latest state to accept sports wagering license applications as the United States towards the full legalization of its sports betting industry. License Applications Are Available on the Commission’s Site. South Dakota will accept sports betting license applications. The South Dakota Commission on Gaming has announced...
Florida StateDaytona Beach News-Journal

Florida deal with tribe could open door for out-of-state casino operators to come to state

TALLAHASSEE — For more than a decade, the glitziest casinos in the state have operated on lands owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. The tribe’s facilities have been a go-to place for Florida bettors to play popular Las Vegas-style card games such as blackjack, while also being able to take their chances on slot machines. Though racetracks and jai alai frontons in Miami-Dade and Broward counties also offer slots, the Seminoles are in control of the only full-fledged casinos in Florida.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Reader's Digest

Gun Violence Statistics in the United States: 12 Charts You Need to See

Defined most commonly as any shooting in which four or more people—not including the perpetrator—are injured or killed, mass shootings happen every day in America, and sometimes more often. In 2019, there were 417 such assaults. In 2020, there were 610—nearly two mass shootings per day—killing 513 people and injuring 2,543. But mass shootings represent a tiny fragment of the problem. Nearly 20,000 people were murdered by guns last year, and another 40,000 injured. That doesn’t even account for the approximately 24,000 suicides by gun in 2020. Another way to look at it: Guns are involved in 75 percent of all murders and 51 percent of all suicides. The following gun violence statistics tell more of the story.
Healthleadstories.com

Fact Check: In Most Of The United States It Is NOT Illegal For A Private Business To Ask For Proof Of Vaccination

Is it illegal for businesses to ask for proof of vaccination or to require proof of vaccination as a condition of entry? Furthermore -- if a private business owner or employee were to ask for proof of vaccination would that constitute a violation of the protection of a person's rights guaranteed by the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution or by Civil Rights Act, and could the punishment for that "crime" include life in prison or the death penalty? No, that's not true: The legislation cited in the meme does not apply to private business owners. The Fourth Amendment applies to actions by the government, not private citizens or private businesses. The Civil Rights Act prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin. Legal complexities presented by the COVID-19 pandemic may be addressed in new legislation in the future, and several states have already taken action, but the meme misrepresents the application and protections of important federal legislation and inappropriately applies it to private businesses setting their own guidelines.
Poker News Daily

Connecticut House Passes Online Casino, Sports Betting Bill

It appears that online casino and sports betting are closer to becoming a reality in Connecticut. On Thursday, the state House of Representatives passed HB06451 easily by a 34-6 vote, sending the bill over to the Senate. On Thursday, Governor Ned Lamont tweeted his thanks to the House for the...
Nevada Statelegalsportsreport.com

Nevada Sports Betting Latest Market To Report April Dip

Even the oldest legal US market cannot escape the March Madness hangover as sports betting in Nevada dipped in April. Handle was $454.7 million for the month, down 29.1% from the $641 million bet in March. Nearly 80% of March’s handle came from basketball thanks to betting on March Madness.
Gamblingonlinepokerreport.com

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Reports High Growth But Is It A One Trick Pony?

Last week saw Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG) report its Q1 financial results for 2021. There are some stellar growth percentages in there and plenty of expansion plans across US states. However, in putting its focus on online casino before other verticals, is GNOG missing out?. GNOG reports 54% revenue...
GamblingPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The USA vs. Canada Main Online Casino Differences

The US and Canada are close to one another and as a result, are very similar in many regards. Both Canadians and Americans, love sports, eSports, fast food restaurants, and camping. However, these two have different laws and regulate their markets in different ways. A good example of this is gambling and online casinos, as […] The post The USA vs. Canada Main Online Casino Differences appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

Rally against gambling expansion at state Capitol: ‘Keep Florida family friendly. No Casinos!’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Carrying signs saying “No More Casinos!” and “This is All Unconstitutional!,” about 100 Floridians trekked to the state Capitol Tuesday to protest a multi-billion dollar gambling compact that is coming close to fruition in the Legislature. “We have concerns that this is sidestepping what the voters voted on with Amendment 3,” said Joey McKinnon, who […] The post Rally against gambling expansion at state Capitol: ‘Keep Florida family friendly. No Casinos!’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Gamblingbestuscasinos.org

7 Reasons Casinos Void Jackpots

If you’ve ever watched a fellow gambler score a major jackpot, congratulations. You’ve witnessed every casino enthusiast’s crowning achievement. The possibility of turning a few bucks into a six-, seven-, or even eight-figure payday has lured countless millions of players to Las Vegas for seven decades and counting. Jackpot hunters...
Pennsylvania Stategamblingnews.com

Pennsylvania Becomes Latest State to Show Positive Gains at Its Casinos

As health officials still urge caution when out in public, the worst of COVID-19 has likely passed. It has been a long year for gaming operators worldwide, but it seems that everything is starting to return to normal. Across the US, states have been reporting better gaming revenue than they have seen in a year, and Pennsylvania has now been included on that list. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board just released a financial update for the state’s gaming activity from April and showed that the casinos have now enjoyed back-to-back months of gains.