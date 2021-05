New traditions are being considered in Utah high school lacrosse this year, and Park City and Waterford took a step forward Tuesday at the Class A girls tournament semifinals. In front of a small crowd on a warm, breezy afternoon at Bingham High School, Park City downed Brighton 18-8, and then Waterford held off Olympus 18-12 to set up their championship match Friday. Park City will likely be the favorite in the first year of the UHSAA-sanctioned sport. Last year, the postseason was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.