Motorsports

NASCAR drivers outspoken about safety concerns after major crashes while racing in the rain at COTA

By Steven Taranto
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhenever a NASCAR race is stopped due to rain, there is usually some chatter from those not familiar with stock car racing as to why America's highest level of auto racing generally does not race in wet conditions -- At least on ovals. Sunday, a road course race in the rain for the NASCAR Cup Series offered a very vivid and violent illustration of exactly what the hazards of racing in the rain are and the situations that it can create.

