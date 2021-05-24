Severe Weather Statement issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Yuma The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Yuma County in northeastern Colorado * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 226 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wray, Vernon and Laird. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED