Flood Warning issued for Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-28 23:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-04-29 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Choctaw; Craig; Creek; Delaware; Mayes; McIntosh; Muskogee; Nowata; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Osage; Ottawa; Pawnee; Pushmataha; Rogers; Sequoyah; Tulsa; Wagoner; Washington FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington OK. * Through Thursday morning * Widespread rainfall overnight through today produced a swath of 2 to 7 inch rainfall amounts across east central Oklahoma through northwest Arkansas. Additional rainfall will occur this afternoon through tonight before ending from northwest to southeast during the day Thursday. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be common along and southeast of Interstate 44. Flooding will expand in coverage and worsen in areas where it is already ongoing. Flash flooding and larger mainstem river flooding are expected.