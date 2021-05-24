Flood Warning issued for Ottawa by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-23 19:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:08:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ottawa The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Neosho River near Commerce affecting Ottawa County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Neosho River near Commerce. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 7:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 17.9 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring, but the river is falling. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, moderate agricultural flooding occurs with Riverview Park experiencing minor to moderate flooding. Low lying places around Miami may be cut off from easy access.alerts.weather.gov