Pecos County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Pecos, Reeves County Plains by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-23 08:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pecos; Reeves County Plains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL PECOS...NORTHERN BREWSTER...SOUTHWESTERN REEVES...NORTHEASTERN JEFF DAVIS AND SOUTHEASTERN CULBERSON COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM CDT At 743 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 9 miles south of Balmorhea Lake, or 21 miles northeast of Fort Davis, moving east at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with heavy localized rainfall. Locations impacted include Balmorhea, Balmorhea Lake, Balmorhea State Park, Saragosa, Verhalen, Star Mountain, Toyahvale and Buffalo Trail Scout Camp. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 183 and 232. Interstate 20 between mile markers 0 and 8.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brewster, Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos; Terrell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PECOS...NORTHEASTERN BREWSTER AND NORTHWESTERN TERRELL COUNTIES At 346 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 28 miles northwest of Sanderson, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Pecos, northeastern Brewster and northwestern Terrell Counties. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Pecos The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Brewster County in southwestern Texas South Central Pecos County in southwestern Texas Central Terrell County in southwestern Texas * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 1120 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sanderson, Dryden and Terrell County Airport.
Wind Advisory issued for Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Eastern Culberson County; Loving; Reeves County Plains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor; Ward; Winkler WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CDT /5 AM MDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and western Texas. * WHEN...From 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ this morning to 6 AM CDT /5 AM MDT/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.