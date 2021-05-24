Special Weather Statement issued for Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills, Marfa Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-23 14:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Marfa Plateau; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN BREWSTER...JEFF DAVIS...NORTHEASTERN PRESIDIO AND SOUTHERN CULBERSON COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM CDT At 745 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 12 miles south of Kent, moving northeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Marfa, Kent, Fort Davis, Valentine, Bloys Camp, Plateau, Davis Mountains State Park, McDonald Observatory, Camp Mitre Peak, Marfa Municipal Airport, Alpine-Casparis Municipal Airport, Black Mountain, Paisano Pass, Indian Lodge and Fort Davis National Historical Site. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 147 and 183.alerts.weather.gov