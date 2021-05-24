Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brewster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Brewster THE ARROYO AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL BREWSTER AND SOUTHWESTERN TERRELL COUNTIES At 650 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain are estimated to have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sanderson. Additional rainfall of 1 inch is expected over the area as another storm moves southward. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages Cedar Creek, Cow Creek, Grande, Rio, San Francisco Creek, Pyle Draw, Maxon Creek, Fresno Creek, Garcia Creek, Sanderson Canyon and Candilla Creek.