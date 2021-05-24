Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brewster by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-23 19:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brewster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BREWSTER COUNTY At 747 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Marathon, or 18 miles southeast of Alpine, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Marathon, Elephant Mountain and Elephant Mountain Wildlife Management Area. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov