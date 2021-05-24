Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Haakon, Meade, Ziebach by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-23 18:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-23 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for northwestern and west central South Dakota. Target Area: Haakon; Meade; Ziebach The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Haakon County in west central South Dakota Ziebach County in west central South Dakota Northeastern Meade County in west central South Dakota * Until 800 PM MDT. * At 645 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles south of Durkee Lake to 9 miles east of Takini to 6 miles east of Milesville, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Red Elm around 700 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Dupree and Intersection of Highway 63 and BIA Road 8. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov