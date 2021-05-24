newsbreak-logo
Yuma County, CO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yuma by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-23 18:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-23 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado...and southwestern Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yuma A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN YUMA COUNTY At 647 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northeast of Eckley, or 15 miles northwest of Wray, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Alvin and Wauneta. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 251 and 270. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado...and southwestern Nebraska. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

IN THIS ARTICLE
Yuma County, CO

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Yuma The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Yuma County in northeastern Colorado * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 226 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wray, Vernon and Laird. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Yuma County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yuma County SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 1057 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles north of Cope to 16 miles northwest of Bonny Reservoir. These storms were nearly stationary. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Yuma, Wray, Eckley, Abarr, Vernon, Joes and Kirk. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 209 and 210, between mile markers 212 and 238, and between mile markers 248 and 258.
Yuma County, CO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 15:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-13 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yuma A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN YUMA AND NORTHWESTERN DUNDY COUNTIES At 358 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 18 miles south of Lamar, or 19 miles northeast of Wray, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Alvin. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH