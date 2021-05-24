Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yuma by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-23 18:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-23 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado...and southwestern Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yuma A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN YUMA COUNTY At 647 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northeast of Eckley, or 15 miles northwest of Wray, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Alvin and Wauneta. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 251 and 270. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado...and southwestern Nebraska. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov