Brewster County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brewster by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-23 19:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brewster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BREWSTER COUNTY At 747 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Marathon, or 18 miles southeast of Alpine, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Marathon, Elephant Mountain and Elephant Mountain Wildlife Management Area. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Brewster County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brewster, Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos; Terrell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PECOS...NORTHEASTERN BREWSTER AND NORTHWESTERN TERRELL COUNTIES At 346 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 28 miles northwest of Sanderson, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Pecos, northeastern Brewster and northwestern Terrell Counties. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Brewster County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Davis Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Davis Mountains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN REEVES...NORTH CENTRAL JEFF DAVIS AND CENTRAL CULBERSON COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM CDT At 540 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 9 miles northeast of Plateau, or 12 miles west of Kent, moving northeast at 20 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Kent. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 161 and 189. Interstate 20 between mile markers 0 and 1. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas.
Brewster County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Davis Mountains Foothills, Eastern Culberson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Davis Mountains Foothills; Eastern Culberson County; Reeves County Plains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN REEVES NORTHEASTERN JEFF DAVIS AND EAST CENTRAL CULBERSON COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM CDT At 618 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms near Balmorhea State Park, or 23 miles east of Kent, moving northeast at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Toyah, Balmorhea, Balmorhea Lake, Balmorhea State Park, Saragosa, Verhalen and Toyahvale. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 184 and 220. Interstate 20 between mile markers 0 and 32. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas.
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Davis Mountains, Marfa Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Davis Mountains; Marfa Plateau SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL JEFF DAVIS AND NORTHEASTERN PRESIDIO COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM CDT At 605 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Marfa, moving east at 5 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Marfa and Marfa Municipal Airport.
Brewster County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Brewster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Brewster THE ARROYO AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL BREWSTER AND SOUTHWESTERN TERRELL COUNTIES At 650 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain are estimated to have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sanderson. Additional rainfall of 1 inch is expected over the area as another storm moves southward. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages Cedar Creek, Cow Creek, Grande, Rio, San Francisco Creek, Pyle Draw, Maxon Creek, Fresno Creek, Garcia Creek, Sanderson Canyon and Candilla Creek.
Brewster County, TX

Wind Advisory issued for Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 13:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Eastern Culberson County; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Eastern Culberson County, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Davis Mountains Foothills, and Davis Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.