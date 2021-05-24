IQ.cash (IQ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $56,181.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Elysian coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $258,842.29 and $1.18 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.