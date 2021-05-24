IQ.cash (IQ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $56,181.00
IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. IQ.cash has a total market capitalization of $248,698.80 and $56,181.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.