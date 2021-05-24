newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Dragon Coins Price Down 32.6% Over Last 7 Days (DRG)

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Dragon Coins coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $781,539.02 and approximately $20.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Currency#Drg#Busd#Btc#Matic#Drep#Theta#Mkr#Ftt#Dragoncoin#Cryptocompare#Casinos#Binance Usd#Currency#Polygon#Ftx Token#Investors#U S Dollars#Popular Exchanges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

STATERA (STA) Price Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

STATERA (CURRENCY:STA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 26th. Over the last seven days, STATERA has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One STATERA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. STATERA has a market cap of $3.00 million and $142,952.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Xensor Achieves Market Cap of $1.87 Million (XSR)

Xensor (CURRENCY:XSR) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Xensor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xensor has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Xensor has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $253,621.00 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Achieves Market Cap of $6.75 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002659 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.75 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Arbidex (ABX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $204.00

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Arbidex has a total market capitalization of $692,164.39 and $204.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbidex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arbidex has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BitForex Token Market Cap Hits $33.68 Million (BF)

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One BitForex Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. BitForex Token has a total market capitalization of $33.68 million and $602,676.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitForex Token has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CyberMiles Price Hits $0.0179 on Top Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $14.32 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $41,807.00

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1,922.29 or 0.05059755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $41,807.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BitMax Token Price Reaches $1.85 on Top Exchanges (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMax Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lunyr 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7,113.00 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lunyr has a market cap of $503,753.07 and approximately $7,113.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000572 BTC on exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gravity Market Cap Reaches $157,405.69 (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, Gravity has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One Gravity coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Gravity has a total market cap of $157,405.69 and approximately $47.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

TerraUSD (UST) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $85.81 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a market cap of $1.97 billion and approximately $85.81 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Unistake Hits 1-Day Volume of $117,452.00 (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last seven days, Unistake has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Unistake has a total market capitalization of $8.03 million and $117,452.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unistake coin can now be bought for about $0.0459 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Artfinity (AT) Hits Market Capitalization of $486,983.63

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 27th. Artfinity has a total market cap of $486,983.63 and approximately $5,185.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Artfinity has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Artfinity coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

SkyHub Coin Price Tops $0.0479 on Top Exchanges (SHB)

SkyHub Coin (CURRENCY:SHB) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 27th. Over the last seven days, SkyHub Coin has traded 35% lower against the US dollar. SkyHub Coin has a market cap of $30,816.54 and approximately $110.00 worth of SkyHub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SkyHub Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

AMLT (AMLT) Price Hits $0.0489 on Top Exchanges

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 27th. During the last seven days, AMLT has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One AMLT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AMLT has a total market capitalization of $14.30 million and $147,121.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CRDT (CRDT) Market Cap Achieves $77,150.11

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. CRDT has a total market cap of $77,150.11 and $756,821.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRDT coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CRDT has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CRYPTO20 Price Tops $3.72 on Major Exchanges (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 27th. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.72 or 0.00009447 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. CRYPTO20 has a total market capitalization of $148.10 million and approximately $26,193.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.64 Million (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $13.64 million and $437,616.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tezos (XTZ) Price Hits $4.08

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Tezos has a total market cap of $3.58 billion and $266.86 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.08 or 0.00010167 BTC on major exchanges.