Dragon Coins Price Down 32.6% Over Last 7 Days (DRG)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a market cap of $1.97 billion and approximately $85.81 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.