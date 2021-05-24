$0.47 EPS Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter
Wall Street analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.45. Criteo reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.www.modernreaders.com