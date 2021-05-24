$0.47 EPS Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

newsbreak-logo
Wall Street analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.45. Criteo reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Financial Reports

Brokerages Expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.35 Million

Equities analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will report $30.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.03 million and the lowest is $29.83 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $29.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. WNS reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$30.60 Million in Sales Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will post $30.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.81 million and the highest is $31.39 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $16.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will report $7.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $7.61 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $6.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$28.71 Million in Sales Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will announce $28.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.75 million. BioLife Solutions reported sales of $9.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 189.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NBIX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.21.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.07 EPS Expected for PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PQ Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. PQ Group reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to post $66.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.01 million. Navigator posted sales of $63.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.900–1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-$468 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $460.96 million.LivePerson also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.550–0.530 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$2.83 Million in Sales Expected for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to announce $2.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.88 million and the highest is $3.30 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) PT at $12.00

Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
Register Citizen

Toronto-Dominion: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $2.94 billion. The Toronto-based bank said it had earnings of $1.58 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.62 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Banco Santander S.A. Has $5.30 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) PT at $11.75

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.75.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.05 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.29) earnings per share.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Rigel Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 9,506 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Texas Statemodernreaders.com

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives $33.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.57.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FY2021 EPS Estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Raised by Analyst

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.52). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.