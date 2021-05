The Striper offense went crazy against the Louisville bullpen scoring 10 runs in two innings to cruise to a win. Louisville jumped out to a lead in the top of the second inning of the game, but Gwinnett came right back in the bottom of the inning with a chance to score. Abraham Almonte led off with a single before Sean Kazmar doubled into left field. Almonte was unfortunately thrown out trying to score on the play and Gwinnett could not push in Kazmar so the score stayed at 1-0. In the fourth they did get that run back as Orlando Arcia led off with a walk and then advanced on a single from Almonte before coming across to tie the game on a sacrifice fly.