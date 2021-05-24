newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Column: At the age of 50, Phil finds a new way to thrill

By TIM DAHLBERG
semoball.com
 4 days ago

They came to Kiawah Island mostly to watch a golf tournament without worrying about putting on a mask. The most trouble Phil Mickelson had all day was working his way through a mob of fans to get to the 18th green, raising his hand in triumph when he finally broke through. Just what he was thinking behind his massive sunglasses was hard to tell, though it was clear by the delirious uproar around him what everyone else thought.

www.semoball.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Jack Nicklaus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#Golf Course#Sports Columnist#Funny People#Ap Sports#The Pga Championship#British#Torrey Pines#The Associated Press#Triumph#Happy People#16th Hole#Tour#Man#Kiawah Island#Partner Books#Craze
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Golfchatsports.com

Phil Mickelson accepts special exemption into U.S. Open at Torrey Pines

Phil Mickelson is officially playing his hometown U.S. Open. The USGA announced Friday that it had extended a special exemption to Phil Mickelson for the June 17-20 championship at Torrey Pines in Mickelson's native San Diego, and that Mickelson had accepted the invite. “Winning the U.S. Open has been a...
Golfcalgolfnews.com

Mickelson Gets Exemption Into U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson is a U.S. Open victory short of the Career Grand Slam, but wasn’t qualified to play in the 121st version of our national championship near his home on the South Course at Torrey Pines in La Jolla on June 17-20. However, Mickelson has received and accepted a special...
NFLPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Update on the latest sports

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Thousands of retired Black professional football players, their families and supporters are demanding an end to the controversial use of “race-norming” to determine which players are eligible for payouts in the NFL’s $1 billion settlement of brain injury claims. Former Washington running back Ken Jenkins and his...
TennisArkansas Online

Off the Wire

Phil Mickelson is assured of at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, but he's not without merit. He has won five majors -- all of them except the U.S. Open -- to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour. He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption. He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes.
GolfFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Burns leads at Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas – Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
Golfspotonflorida.com

Column: Roars are back in golf, and so is Phil Mickelson

The roars were always going to come back at some point because nothing screams major championship golf more than well lubricated fans urging every shot to get in the hole on a Saturday afternoon. Phil Mickelson's return to form wasn't nearly as certain, though it gave spectators even... ★ FURTHER...
Golfspotonflorida.com

One more thrill: Phil Mickelson wins at 50 in raucous PGA

Standing on the 18th tee with a two-shot lead in a championship he refused to imagine himself winning, Phil Mickelson took one last violent swing with a driver - the club that betrayed him 15 years earlier in the U.S. Open. His tee shot Sunday in the PGA Championship... ★...
GolfRotowire

Weekly Recap: Phil The Thrill

In light of Phil Mickelson doing the impossible – not only winning a major at age 50 but simply winning a tournament – two questions come to mind: Where does this place him in the fantasy golf landscape for the rest of this season and beyond? And where does this place him in golf history?
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Column: Phil Mickelson making noise on leaderboard at PGA Championship

To understand Phil Mickelson’s thoughts on fighting golf’s young stars, Bryson DeChambeau’s bazooka driver and the unforgiving march of time at 50 along life’s back nine, we go to ... Padraig Harrington. Unpeeling the remarkable onion that was Mickelson finishing his round Friday with a birdie binge to summit the...
Golftwinspires.com

PGA Championship Takeaways: Phil the Thrill make history

It was a history-making PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, as Phil Mickelson held his nerve on Sunday to win by two strokes and become the oldest major champion in history. Chaotic scenes followed Phil the Thrill on the 18th green as the crowd erupted for the golfing legend. Here are...
Golfledburyreporter.co.uk

PGA boss apologises to Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka for unruly fans

The head of the PGA of America has apologised to champion Phil Mickelson and runner-up Brooks Koepka after they were mobbed by fans on the 18th fairway at the US PGA Championship. The playing partners were surrounded by spectators when Mickelson hit a superb approach to the 18th, with the...
GolfArkansas Online

What a thrill, Phil: Mickelson now oldest major champion

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. -- The pandemonium closed in around Phil Mickelson as he walked toward the 18th green at Kiawah Island, where thousands upon thousands of euphoric fans wanted a piece of the history he delivered Sunday in the PGA Championship. For all the thrills and spills that have defined...
GolfPosted by
TheStreet

Phil Mickelson Wins Historic PGA Championship With Callaway Clubs And Golf Ball

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phil Mickelson delivered a record-breaking performance for the ages at Kiawah Island and claimed his sixth major win on Sunday at the PGA Championship. Mickelson relied on Callaway Golf (ELY) - Get Report equipment and an Odyssey Putter throughout the week while becoming the oldest major champion ever at age 50.
Los Angeles, CAAntelope Valley Press

Talking Points

INDIANAPOLIS — Colton Herta, a Santa Clarita native, is not going to drive in Formula One or for Roger Penske or Chip Ganassi or anywhere but Andretti Autosport for now. The 21-year-old star signed a two-year contract extension inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway press box Friday, ending speculation he could move to Formula One or another IndyCar team next season.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson set to "PUT EVERYTHING" into winning US Open at Torrey Pines

Phil Mickelson has vowed to "put everything" into winning the US Open at Torrey Pines in June, a course located in his home city of San Diego, California. The 50-year-old received a special exemption to play in the tournament, as he was unlikely to qualify and he will now have the opportunity to win his first US Open.
Golfnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Golf Glance: Phil Mickelson goes for double dip; LPGA returns to Match Play

Field Level Media's Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours. LAST TOURNAMENT: PGA Championship (Phil Mickelson) THIS WEEK: Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas, May 27-30 Course: Colonial Country Club (Par 70, 7,209 yards) Purse: $7.5M (Winner: $1.35M) Defending Champion: Daniel...
Golfsemoball.com

Column: Never No. 1, Mickelson's legacy will be longevity

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) -- Among the congratulations that poured in for Phil Mickelson becoming the oldest major champion in golf was a video tweet from Jack Nicklaus, who is still good at math. "You know, something sort of strikes me that 50 years old is older than 46," Nicklaus...
Golfharrisondaily.com

PGA apologizes to Mickelson, Koepka for fans on final hole

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh has apologized to winner Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka for fans rushing onto the 18th hole at the PGA Championship on Sunday. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...