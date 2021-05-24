Kazuchika Okada Confirms Positive COVID-19 Test
Kazuchika Okada has stepped forward to reveal he tested positive for COVID-19. In an interview with Radio Oshabering (via Tokyo Sports), Okada admitted he was one of the handful of positive tests coming out of NJPW following Wrestling Dontaku on May 4. Okada, along with SHO, YOH, Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru were pulled from Wrestling Dontaku and with the company saying they were undergoing thorough examination and PCR and antibody testing.www.fightful.com