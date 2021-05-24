GBI death investigation underway at Cobb County Jail after detainee dies

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A death investigation is underway inside the Cobb County Jail after a detainee was found dead, authorities said.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office says a man who was being detained died at 9:38 a.m. Sunday. His identity has not yet been released.

Authorities said the man was brought into the jail Saturday night for criminal trespassing and was placed in a holding cell.

While in the cell, deputies say he became destructive and combative and began attacking them, causing injuries.

Based on his aggressive behavior and the force he used when he attacked deputies, it is believed he may have been under the influence of a substance. The sheriff’s office is awaiting the results of a pathology report.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an initial investigation at the request of Sheriff Craig Owens.