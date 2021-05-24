newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cobb County, GA

GBI death investigation underway at Cobb County Jail after detainee dies

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4QHc_0a8ppnax00

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A death investigation is underway inside the Cobb County Jail after a detainee was found dead, authorities said.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office says a man who was being detained died at 9:38 a.m. Sunday. His identity has not yet been released.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Authorities said the man was brought into the jail Saturday night for criminal trespassing and was placed in a holding cell.

While in the cell, deputies say he became destructive and combative and began attacking them, causing injuries.

Based on his aggressive behavior and the force he used when he attacked deputies, it is believed he may have been under the influence of a substance. The sheriff’s office is awaiting the results of a pathology report.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an initial investigation at the request of Sheriff Craig Owens.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
47K+
Followers
46K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cobb County, GA
Government
Cobb County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Cobb County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gbi#Detainee#County Sheriff#Sheriff S Office#Criminal Investigation#Under Investigation#Gbi#Wsb Tv News#Cobb#Cobb County Jail#Authorities#Criminal Trespassing#Sheriff Craig Owens#Man#News Breaks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Investigation
Related
Maryland StatePosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Maryland man charged in 39-year-old rape, murder of woman abducted while walking to store

COLUMBIA, Md. — Laney Lee McGadney was walking to a Maryland grocery store one spring day in 1982 when she was abducted off the street. The body of the 28-year-old mother of four was found later that day in a vacant lot in a yet-to-be developed subdivision 4 miles away. For nearly 40 years, there has been no arrest in the case, despite witnesses to the abduction and a recorded phone call to police directing them where to find McGadney’s lifeless body.
Cobb County, GAfox5atlanta.com

81-year-old identified in fatal Cobb County pedestrian accident

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police said an 81-year-old Smyrna man was killed on May 14 crossing the street in Cobb County. Police said Jame Kenneth Wise was the victim in a fatal collision on Cooper Lake Road at Berryhill Creek on Friday afternoon. Investigators said an 84-year-old woman driving a...
Smyrna, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Police identify Smyrna pedestrian killed after entering road in a wheelchair

Cobb Police have identified the man killed by a driver in Smyrna on Friday afternoon when he entered the road in a wheelchair. James Kenneth Wise, 81, of Smyrna, was killed after he "entered into the path" of an oncoming 2008 Honda CR-V driven by 84-year-old Joyce Ann Piatt of Mableton on Cooper Lake Road, near Nickajack Elementary School, according to Sgt. Wayne Delk, a spokesman for the Cobb County Police Department.
Cobb County, GAPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

81-year-old in wheelchair killed on roadway

COBB COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — Police have identified the victim in Friday afternoon’s fatal pedestrian accident in Cobb County. On Monday police announced the pedestrian was James Kenneth Wise, 81, of Smyrna. The preliminary investigation revealed a beige 2008 Honda CR-V, driven by Joyce Ann Piatt, 84, of Mableton, was...
Cobb County, GAcobbcountycourier.com

Man killed in Cooper Lake Road traffic accident identified

Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department reports that the man fatally struck by a car when he crossed Cooper Lake Road in a wheelchair has been identified. Sgt Delk issued the following public information release to the press this morning:. The pedestrian from the May 14, 2021...
Cobb County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Cobb County man arrested in Mexico on murder charge

A Cobb County man was apprehended in Mexico and is awaiting extradition to Georgia in connection with an April Gilmer County murder, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Monday. Juan Antonio Vega, 25, is the fifth individual arrested in an investigation into the suspected murder of Rossanna Delgado. He had...
Cobb, GAcobbcounty.org

Armed Robbery/ Person Shot (5/13/2021)

Cobb County Police responded to a person shot call at the Bottle Shop liquor store at 2557 Baker Road in Acworth last night. On May 12, 2021 at approximately 9:35 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Bottle Shop liquor store. They found the store’s clerk, 55-year-old Kaushik Govani, had been shot by an unknown suspect during an armed robbery. Kaushik was transported to Kennestone Hospital for treatment and his condition is not known at this time.
Cobb, GAcobbcounty.org

Cobb County Police Receive Donations From Cobb County Public Safety Foundation

Cobb County Police set to receive two donations from Cobb County Public Safety Foundation (CCPSF): one that will benefit the public with regard to reducing crime and apprehending criminals, and the other that will benefit officers seeking assistance dealing with stresses that inherently accompany the job of policing. CCPSF raised...
Cobb, GAcobbcounty.org

Fatal Pedestrian Collision

The Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a fatality pedestrian collision that occurred on Cooper Lake Road just east of Berryhill Creek on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 1:03 p.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that a beige 2008 Honda CR-V, operated by 84-year-old Joyce...
Cobb County, GAPosted by
11Alive

Police on the scene of deadly collision in Cobb

SMYRNA, Ga. — Police are investigating a deadly collision in Cobb County Friday afternoon. Cobb County Police confirmed the fatality but didn't release any further details. However, Smyrna Police posted a traffic alert on its social media page to let drivers know to avoid the area of Cooper Lake Road between King Springs Road and Mavell Road. They said in their post that a pedestrian was hit.
Cobb County, GACBS 46

Person hit, killed on Cobb County roadway

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are on the scene of a fatal pedestrian accident in Cobb County. The accident happened on Cooper Lake Road between King Springs Road and Mavell Road. The area has been closed while police investigate the accident. Police said drivers should avoid the area and...
Smyrna, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Pedestrian killed after being struck by car on Cooper Lake Road in Smyrna

A pedestrian was killed Friday afternoon after being struck by a car on Cooper Lake Road in Smyrna, police say. The collision occurred on Cooper Lake Road between King Springs and Mavell roads, according to a Facebook post by the Smyrna Police Department. The road was closed while officers cleared...