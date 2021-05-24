A Special Day – Possibly New Traditions – For SSHS Seniors

Sulphur Springs High School honored the 27 highest ranking seniors Thursday morning with special breakfast prepared and organized exclusively by SSHS students. The Honors Breakfast is a long-standing tradition at SSHS, for students and their parents, as well as one teacher or education the honoree has selected to honor. Two of the 27 SSHS Senior Class of 2021 Honor Graduates were unable to attend the Honors Breakfast, but were still recognized by the administrators, along with the other 25 students ranked in the top 10 percent of the class.