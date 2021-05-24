A Special Day – Possibly New Traditions – For SSHS Seniors
A formal commencement ceremony is scheduled next Friday evening to officially signal the end of the Sulphur Springs Class of 2021’s high school education. The Sulphur Springs senior class also enjoyed one last chance to hang out together as a class during Senior Shut-Out Friday. However, Sulphur Springs High School spent Thursday celebrating the 12th graders’ successes with honors and awards programs and activities all day Thursday, including a few new activities that class sponsors said could become new senior traditions.www.ksstradio.com