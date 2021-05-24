newsbreak-logo
Mickelson wins PGA at 50 to become oldest major champion

By The Associated Press Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — Phil Mickelson has delivered so many thrills and spills over 30 years of pure theater that no one ever knows what he will do next. His latest act was a real stunner: A major champion at age 50. Mickelson captured his sixth major and by far...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
